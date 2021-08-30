Leading DeFi projects launch $100M global adoption initiative By Cointelegraph

A consortium of leading decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols today announced a collaborative $100 million financial inclusion venture titled “DeFi for the People.”

The DeFi applications involved in the project — AAVE, SushiSwap, Curve, 0x and PoolTogether, amongst others — will together provide up to $100 million in educational initiatives, grants, and incentives in an effort to educate individuals globally about decentralized finance.