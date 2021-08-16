Home Entertainment Lea Michele Praises Beanie Feldstein On Funny Girl Role

Lea Michele Praises Beanie Feldstein On Funny Girl Role

As you all know, Beanie Feldstein was cast in the lead role of the upcoming Broadway revival of Funny Girl.


A24

The musical centers on the life of Broadway star Fanny Brice, following her unlikely rise to fame and relationship with husband Nicky Arnstein. The original show opened in 1964 and starred Barbra Streisand.

Beanie celebrated the good news on her Instagram, writing, “I went to my third birthday party dressed as Fanny Brice, so sometimes dreams actually come true.”


Beanie Feldstein / Via instagram.com

Side note: This is the most adorable photo I’ve ever seen.


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Another person who commented their congrats? None other than Lea Michele, who wrote, “Yes! YOU are the greatest star! This is going to be epic!”


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

So, for those of you unfamiliar with the situation…let me explain: When the news first broke, Lea began trending alongside the announcement. Not only was Funny Girl integral to Lea’s character on Glee, but the actor also has real-life ties to the musical, previously stating that it would be an “honor” to play the part.


Adam Rose / © Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

So yeah, it’s…a bit awkward, perhaps.

What do you think of Lea’s response and Beanie’s casting? Let us know in the comments below!

