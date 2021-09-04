Le Maire Says Broad Wage Hikes Would Hurt French Competitiveness

Article content

(Bloomberg) — French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he’s not in favor of a broad boost to wages as such a move would hurt French competitiveness.

Speaking at the Ambrosetti forum in the Italian town of Cernobbio, Le Maire said that a year ago European economies were concerned about rising unemployment and companies collapsing amid the initial pandemic-induced lockdowns.

“Today we’re facing a new concern, which is the consequence of the strong economic recovery, we are facing the lack of workers and the lack of raw materials,” Le Maire said during a media conference on Saturday. Le Maire added that he does not favor a “global approach” to an increase in wages in France as that might “weaken the French competitiveness in some sectors, especially in industrial sectors.”