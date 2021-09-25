LCX price rallies 300%+ after the launching DeFi Terminal 2.0 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
LCX price rallies 300%+ after the launching DeFi Terminal 2.0

The emergence of decentralized finance (DeFi) has reshaped the landscape of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, which was once dominated by centralized exchanges like Coinbase (NASDAQ:) and Binance and helped to make it more accessible for users and projects seeking to gain access to the markets.

As DeFi emerged as a cheaper, more accessible option for investors and projects, centralized exchanges saw their reserves of BTC and Ether dip and they began to compete for users as growing numbers of investors opted to give DeFi a try.

LCX/USDT price. Source: CoinGecko
LCX 24-hour trading volume on Uniswap. Source: Uniswap
Total value locked in LCX pools on Uniswap. Source: Uniswap