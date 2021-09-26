Layer-two growth and the SEC’s scrutiny, Sept. 19–23 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
Finance Redefined: Layer-two growth and the SEC’s scrutiny, Sept. 19–23

Welcome to the latest edition of Cointelegraph’s decentralized finance, or DeFi, newsletter.

In a week where DeFi’s parabolic growth continued elsewhere, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler threatened to tackle stablecoins.

Layer two’s defining the future

Reported by Jordan Finneseth

U.S. against the SEC

Reported by Arijit Sarkar

SushiSwap denies reports of billion-dollar bug

Token Performances