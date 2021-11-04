Layer-2 and multi-chain DeFi platforms see record inflows as Ethereum fees soar By Cointelegraph

High transaction fees have been a persistent thorn in the side of investors and blockchain projects since at least 2014 when Network co-creator Vitalik Buterin stated in reference to , “The ‘Internet of Money’ should not cost $0.05 per transaction. It’s kind of absurd.”
Fast forward to November 2021 and the simple act of approving a token so that it can be transacted on can cost as much as $50 worth in Ether (ETH) depending on the time of day.
