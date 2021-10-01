Lawyer who sued Chevron sentenced to six months in contempt case

Article content NEW YORK — A disbarred American lawyer who spent decades battling Chevron Corp over pollution in the Ecuadorian rainforest was sentenced Friday to six months’ imprisonment for criminal contempt charges arising from a lawsuit brought by the oil company. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska sentenced Steven Donziger after finding him guilty in May of “willfully” defying court orders, including by failing to turn over his computer and other electronic devices. “It seems that only the proverbial two-by-four between the eyes will instill in him any respect for the law,” Preska said.

Article content Donziger’s lawyer, Martin Garbus, called the sentence “outrageous.” Chevron and private lawyers serving as prosecutors for the United States did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Donziger plans to appeal. He will remain under home confinement, where he has been for two years, if he appeals quickly. Preska denied bail pending the appeal. His sentencing is the latest twist in a legal saga stemming from his representation of villagers in Ecuador’s Lago Agrio region who sought to hold Chevron liable for water and soil contamination by Texaco between 1964 and 1992. Chevron acquired Texaco in 2000. Donziger, a Harvard Law School graduate, won a $9.5 billion judgment against Chevron in an Ecuadorian court in 2011.