Lawsuit Alleges Pork, Chicken & Cattle DNA Have Been Detected In Subway Tuna

Y’all might wanna proceed with caution when reading this story, Roomies, because it might make your stomachs turn! As we previously reported, Subway has been catching some heat since it was revealed the sandwich chain may not be serving real tuna sandwiches.

A study published by the New York Times revealed there were no traces of tuna found in Subway’s tuna sandwiches, but laboratory specialists couldn’t quite put their finger on what was in the fish-mixture–until now. According to Reuters, a new version of the lawsuit accusing Subway of deceiving the public with its tuna says the sandwiches contain chicken, pork and cattle.

The updated lawsuit, filed by Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin, is the third version of the proposed class action suit, which Subway called “reckless and improper”. Since the suit was filed in January, Subway has launched a website to defend its tuna and revamped its menu.

Representatives for Subway say the new lawsuit is misleading the public.

“The plaintiffs’ latest attempt to state a claim against Subway is just as meatless as their prior attempts,” Mark C. Goodman, an attorney representing Subway said. “These claims are false and will be proven to be completely meatless if the case gets past the pleading stage.”

In a statement to The Washington Post, a spokesperson for Subway said their tuna is “high-quality, wild-caught, 100% tuna…The fact remains that Subway tuna is real and strictly regulated by the FDA in the U.S., and other government entities around the world.”

Subway is working to get the suit dismissed.

