Lawsuit accuses Southwest Airlines of flouting union bargaining duties during pandemic By Reuters

Matilda Colman
FILE PHOTO: A social distancing sign is displayed at a check-in area for Southwest Airlines Co. at Los Angeles International Airport during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

By Daniel Wiessner

(Reuters) – A union representing Southwest Airlines (NYSE:) Co pilots has filed a lawsuit challenging forced time off and other changes to working conditions imposed by the airline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association filed a complaint in federal court in Dallas on Monday claiming Southwest should have collectively bargained with the union instead of giving itself “force majeure” rights when air travel plummeted during the pandemic.

The union claims Southwest implemented an “emergency time off” program, altered schedules, and scaled back prescription drug and retirement benefits without bargaining, in violation of federal labor law.

A representative of Southwest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

