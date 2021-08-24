Laverne Cox Reveals She “Never Ever” Wants To Become A Parent

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Parenthood is one of the most rewarding “hoods” to be part of and according to Laverne Cox, being a parent is the “most important job on the planet”. Despite the pros, Laverne recently shared she has no interest in playing that role in life.

The actress took to her Instagram account with a celebratory message to the people in her life who have become parents recently, and revealed that she never wants to be one.

“I see so many friends and colleagues becoming parents. I’m so happy for all of you,” she wrote. “I’m even happier for me, ecstatic even that I am NOT becoming a parent ever, never ever. The thought brings me so much joy!”

She continued saying that she wants to focus on recreating a better childhood for herself, despite the enjoyment she has watching her loved ones become parents.

“Enjoy the most important job the planet, raising children. I’m enjoying watching you from a distance,” she wrote. “I’m doing the work of reparenting my inner child. That’s more than enough work.”

Laverne has been pretty candid with fans about her childhood, and the work she’s done to overcome the struggles she faced. While speaking with Zac Posen in 2018, she said the biggest challenge she’s faced as an adult is truly embracing herself.

“I think a lot of it has been getting out of my own way,” she said. “Overcoming all of the doubts that I’ve created in my on mind. Internalizing a lot of the voices of the bullies who said I could never do this and that and being really, really hard on myself, and in the process, dimming the light that I’ve always had.”

Although Laverne said she does not want to have children of her own, we wish her well on this journey of nurturing her inner child.

