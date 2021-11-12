Lavalin CEO postpones English speech amid language debate in Quebec

Article content

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc’s chief executive officer has postponed an almost entirely English-language speech scheduled for next week in Montreal as French-language skills of Quebec’s non-francophone business executives come under scrutiny.

Ian Edwards, in a letter to Marc Perron, the board president of Canadian Club of Montreal, said he decided to postpone the speech in a bid to sharpen his French skills.

Recent events on the usage of French at Quebec and Canadian companies led to the decision, Edwards wrote in the letter, which was released by the Montreal-based construction and engineering company on Thursday.