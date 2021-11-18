Lauren Davidson ‘Hindsight’ Heralds The Arrival Of Her New EP

With the new year just around the corner, rising country songstress Lauren Davidson holds a mirror to a moment when things went wrong, but ‘Hindsight’ reveals that they may have actually gone…right.

“Things won’t always feel so blue / memories fade and so will you,” sings Lauren Davidson, right as the chorus to “Hindsight” kicks in. In the title track to her Hindsight Is 2020 EP, premiering here on HollywoodLife, Lauren gets lost in her memories (“I can still see that look in your eyes / like a moment frozen in time”) surrounding the end of a relationship gone wrong. With soaring vocals that match the emotional weight of the song’s lyrics, Lauren realizes that “even the wrong things were right,” and those devastating moments resulted in her being a stronger person.

“Hindsight” heralds Lauren’s new EP, a seven-song collection that includes “Live In The Light,” “Backfire,” “Thinking About You,” “Silver Linings,” “A Little Love,” “I Don’t Need Your Reason” and the title track. “2020 came with a lot of feelings and emotions, to say the least, and I have never been happier to be a songwriter and artist with an outlet to express myself,” Lauren tells HollywoodLife. “These songs are a reflection of that – a mirror image in my mind’s eye of that past year in which I channeled my thoughts, my life, my everything, into a series of songs co-written with some amazing people who continue to champion me through the light and dark times.”

I’m proud to release Hindsight Is 2020 – a collection of songs written in 2020, during the quarantine, when life seemed to be standing still – but I wasn’t,” adds Lauren. “I fell back in love with music this year. Maybe I never actually fell out of love with it, but I felt disconnected from it in many ways. 2020 came with deep-seated reflection in a way I’ve never explored before, and each of these songs is a product of that.”

There’s still plenty of time in 2021 to fall in love with Lauren Davidson’s music. Her approach bridges the gap between the countryside and the urban sprawl, taking the tones of contemporary Country Music and blending in the vibes you’d find on the streets of New York City. She first tasted success in 2019 when “Soaking Up Every Second” earned critical acclaim and a spot on Spotify’s New Music Nashville playlist. Since then, she’s continued to perform around the country, and she created Urban Country Jam, which puts on mini-festivals in major cities, bringing the sound of Nashville to the concrete jungle. With comparisons to Patsy Cline, Linda Ronstadt, and Kelsea Ballerini, Lauren should be on your radar in the coming year. After all, you don’t want to be caught up in your own “hindsight,” wishing you listened to this rising star sooner.