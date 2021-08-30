Lauren Conrad Finds Watching Reality TV “Triggering”

This isn’t the first time Lauren has commented on the toll reality TV took on her mental health. Last year, she opened up to former co-star Whitney Port while dropping by Port’s podcast, saying “I did it for as long as I could and it was one of those things where I was like, okay, well, this isn’t like a healthy space for me anymore. I need to kind of like live my own life… I kind of like removed myself from that whole scene.”



Jason Merritt / Getty Images

