Lauren Alaina’s Dolly Parton Playboy Bunny Halloween Costume – Photo – Hollywood Life

Lauren Alaina channeled Dolly Parton when she rocked a super sexy Playboy costume for Halloween & she looked amazing.

Lauren Alaina, 26, slayed Halloween when she dressed up as Dolly Parton wearing a Playboy bunny for her costume. Lauren rocked a strapless black lace corset top that was insanely plunging, revealing ample cleavage, while the entire bodice was laced up. The costume she wore paid homage to Dolly’s 1978 Playboy cover and it was perfect.

Somebunny had to do it. Happy DOLLYween, y’all! Swipe for original @dollyparton 🐰 pic.twitter.com/LHeoy3svIO — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) October 31, 2021

Lauren styled her corset with a pair of seamless black underwear, sheer nude tights, furry pink mule heels, pink sequin armbands, a pink sequin choker necklace fastened with a tiny bow, and a pair of huge black bunny ears. A furry white poofy tail was fastened to the back of her bottoms, completing her look.

Lauren looked exactly like Dolly and she even had her platinum blonde hair in tight, short curls, just like Dolly’s. Lauren posted a side by side of her costume and Dolly’s cover with the caption, “Somebunny had to do it. Happy DOLLYween, y’all! Swipe for original.”

Lauren posted another photo of herself up close, with a photo of Dolly doing the same pose and the resemblance was uncanny. She captioned the post, “When I Dolly Parton I don’t play, boy. I NINE to THRIVE. Swipe to see the original pic! Also. Shoutout to @glitterandlightning for the best balloon backdrop of all time.”

Thousands of fans rushed to the comments gushing about how amazing her costume was with one user even writing, “You nailed it.” The best part about Lauren’s costume is that Dolly actually commented on her post with a pink heart.