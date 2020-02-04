Launch of Gervonta Davis's Mugshot after Boxer delivered for domestic violence by ex-girlfriend

Facebook

The WBA lightweight champion surrendered to the Coral Gables Police Department on Tuesday, February 4, and was charged with domestic violence for an incident involving his little mom Andretta.

Up News Info –

Boxer Gervonta Davis He has been arrested for alleged domestic violence in his ex-girlfriend Andretta. The 25-year-old athlete turned himself in to the police on Tuesday, February 4, according to the Coral Gables Police Department.

The news of Gervonta's voluntary surrender was announced through the official Twitter account of Coral Gables PD along with his police photo. He was charged with domestic violence for simple assault for a February 1 incident involving his baby.

%MINIFYHTML7da5898bf83c6eeb7ba77fc5ccd8ca3511% %MINIFYHTML7da5898bf83c6eeb7ba77fc5ccd8ca3512%

"As a result of an ongoing investigation after being notified through social networks and the victim, on February 1, 2020, [Davis] was observed beating his ex-girlfriend who [sic] has a child together," he said. Read in the police statement on Twitter.

<br />

It is not known if he has been released or how much his bond is set.

Gervonta was captured by the camera mistreating her baby while attending a charity basketball game on Saturday in Miami for the Super Bowl weekend. The current WBA lightweight champion was seen grabbing his son's mother by the neck and pulling her out of the chair before dragging her hard with two men following him.

The words were Gervonta, also known as Tank, he was drunk and slapped Andretta behind the stage, after seeing her become affectionate. Floyd Mayweather, Jr.. The boxer, however, denied the accusation. "I never hit her, yes, I was aggressive and told her to come …" she wrote on Instagram after the incident. "That's the mother of my son, I would never hurt her more than that happy New Year … January was rubbish."

Then, people flooded the Internet to criticize it. VH1 reality television star Tiffany Pollard He wrote: "I saw this again and again on DISBELIEF. My heart is REALLY with her because no woman NEEDS to be greeted in this way. #SCARY", while another social media user declared: "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡""

He later deleted all of his Instagram posts, but he still posted his party story with friends. Without showing remorse, he was seen singing and dancing with music.