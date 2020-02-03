Launch of F1 2020: When will the teams reveal their new cars?

Ferrari is preparing for the first revelation of F1 cars, before Renault, McLaren, Mercedes and Alpha Tauri in the same week; The tests begin on February 19







Nine teams have confirmed their car launch plans before the 2020 Formula 1 season.

Ferrari They are currently the first team to reveal their car: on Tuesday, February 11th at the Valli Theater in northern Italy, and they say they are considered "challengers,quot; instead of favorites for the title.

The Scuderia has promised to address the weaknesses of this year's car, especially its aerodynamic load levels, which admit that it will increase drag and reduce its advantage in a straight line.

Renault, who has a new driver in Esteban Ocon this year to work alongside the impressive Daniel Ricciardo, will reveal his new car, the RS20, the next day, February 12, in Paris.

The French team hopes to return to the top of the midfield again in 2020 after taking a step back last year, when McLaren defeated them comfortably, who they supply with engines.

Its launch is exactly one week before the start of pre-season tests in Barcelona.

McLaren – through an announcement & # 39; accidental & # 39; from Lando Norris – they have revealed that they will launch their new F1 car, the MCL35, the February 13th.

Norris passed the presentation date to thousands of viewers during a live comic broadcast on the team's YouTube page, after entering a meeting at the McLaren Technology Center.

"I heard it was February 13," Norris told his colleagues. "Zak (Brown, CEO of McLaren) told me it was the 13th …"

Indicate awkward responses from those at the meeting, before the sequence ends quickly.

Valentine's Day on February 14 is when the world champions Mercedes will reveal its challenger, the W11. The car with which Lewis Hamilton will go for a seventh championship that matches the record will run for the first time in a private test at Silverstone.

Alpha tauri, the team formerly known as Toro Rosso, will also launch its new car in February 14th.

The car reveals that it will continue until the following week.

On February 17, Williams will reveal his new FW43 in an online release at 8 am before Racing point presents his latest challenger at an event in Austria later in the day,

And as usual, some teams will not reveal their car until the morning of the first pre-season test. Alfa Romeo has confirmed that they will show their car for the first time that Wednesday. February 19th.

Haas He will also remove the covers of his car, the VF20, that morning.