Latinx-led Production House Exile Content Studio Acquires Pioneering Latin American and Spanish-language Podcast Leader Dixo

Under the slogan “We are podcasts,” Dixo began its foray into podcasting in Mexico in 2005, producing and curating a slate of informative, diverse, and practical audio content. With more than 5,000 published productions to-date , spanning genres and categories that include science fiction, cinema, economics, literature, politics, wellness, nutrition, and more, Dixo has a considerable audience of engaged listeners to become the leading podcast network in Latin America. Dixo in addition to being published on its website www.dixo.com , are also available on platforms such as Amazon, Apple, Google and Spotify, globally Spanish language speakers.

In making the announcement, María Teresa Pérez, COO of Exile Content, said, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Dixo and its visionary leader Dany Saadia, to Exile Content Studio. All of us at Exile are excited over the opportunity to not only grow our podcasting efforts and generate new IP, but to lead the charge on the growth and development of the podcast industry across the U.S. and Latin America.”

An early adopter of the podcast format, CEO and founder Saadia launched Dixo 16 years ago with the belief that Spanish-language podcasting could transform storytelling in Latin America. Saadia said, “From its inception, Dixo has been a bootstrap startup, so we’re thrilled to be joining Exile with its talent, expertise and resources to expand the reach of podcasts and continue to create quality content for audiences in the Spanish speaking world.”

According to Edison Research , who conducted the first-ever Latino podcast report last year, 25 percent of U.S. Latinos are monthly podcast listeners, with 70 percent coming from Spanish-language dominant households. Those figures are quickly rising as Spanish is well on its way to becoming the second universal language for podcasting, and U.S. tech companies are taking notice and heavily investing in this category.

Together, Exile and Dixo will continue to grow podcasting with content that’s culturally relevant to their audiences, with opportunities for branded content/advertising as part of the partnership.

Exile produces premium content in Spanish and English for a global audience across multiple platforms — TV, Film, Audio and Digital. Launched in 2018, the full-service studio’s award-winning team recently co-produced Todo Va A Estar Bien with Diego Luna as showrunner and Sueño Real , about Real Madrid´s women’s Football team with journalist Ana Pastor. Prior to launching, Exile’s team produced three seasons of El Chapo for Netflix and was produced the critically acclaimed and Emmy and Sundance Audience award-winning documentary, Science Fair , in addition to Netflix’s Who Killed Malcolm X and The Traffickers .

Exile continues to develop impactful original content while leading the charge for diversity in entertainment in partnership with top-talent Latinx creators.

