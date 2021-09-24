Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Sept. 24

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


1.

Mj Rodriguez gave us a behind-the-scenes look at her getting glammed up for her big night at the Emmys — where she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Pose:

2.

America Ferrera also gave us some behind-the-scenes pics of herself getting ready for the Emmys:

3.

Anya Taylor-Joy attended the Emmys — where she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for The Queen’s Gambit — and turned heads in a dramatic yellow gown:

4.

Luis Gerardo Méndez was excited to meet his hero Michaela Coel at an Emmys pre-party:

5.

While Tessa Thompson threw her support to her friend Michaela Coel ahead of the Emmys:

6.

Diego Tinoco shared the trailer for the upcoming final season of On My Block:

7.

Omar Apollo did a little photo dump of some selfies and pics he took recently:

8.

Aubrey Plaza was excited that her film, Best Sellers, was finally in theaters:

9.

Taylor Zakhar Perez had fall in New York on his mind:

10.

Diego Luna shared the poster for the upcoming second season of his Amazon Prime Video talk show Pan y Circo:

11.

Cameron Diaz was excited that she got to spend some time with her longtime BFF Drew Barrymore:

12.

Camila Mendes looked glamorous and gave off ’80s Dynasty vibes while hanging in her Burnaby apartment:

13.

J Balvin hung out with a Ed Sheeran:

14.

Dascha Polanco looked gorgeously stunning while rocking some red lipstick:

15.

Thalía took a oh-so-pretty mirror selfie:

16.

Ricky Martin performed at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show which premieres today!

17.

Zoe Saldana continued enjoying her family vacation in Italy:

18.

Camilo announced from Berlin that for the first time he would be performing at Mexico City’s Auditorio Nacional in December:

19.

And finally, Salma Hayek celebrated her daughter Valentina’s 14th birthday:

