Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Sept. 24

America Ferrera also gave us some behind-the-scenes pics of herself getting ready for the Emmys:
Anya Taylor-Joy attended the Emmys — where she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for The Queen’s Gambit — and turned heads in a dramatic yellow gown:
Luis Gerardo Méndez was excited to meet his hero Michaela Coel at an Emmys pre-party:
While Tessa Thompson threw her support to her friend Michaela Coel ahead of the Emmys:
Diego Tinoco shared the trailer for the upcoming final season of On My Block:
Omar Apollo did a little photo dump of some selfies and pics he took recently:
Aubrey Plaza was excited that her film, Best Sellers, was finally in theaters:
Taylor Zakhar Perez had fall in New York on his mind:
Diego Luna shared the poster for the upcoming second season of his Amazon Prime Video talk show Pan y Circo:
Cameron Diaz was excited that she got to spend some time with her longtime BFF Drew Barrymore:
Camila Mendes looked glamorous and gave off ’80s Dynasty vibes while hanging in her Burnaby apartment:
J Balvin hung out with a Ed Sheeran:
Dascha Polanco looked gorgeously stunning while rocking some red lipstick:
Thalía took a oh-so-pretty mirror selfie:
Ricky Martin performed at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show — which premieres today!
Zoe Saldana continued enjoying her family vacation in Italy:
Camilo announced from Berlin that for the first time he would be performing at Mexico City’s Auditorio Nacional in December:
And finally, Salma Hayek celebrated her daughter Valentina’s 14th birthday:
