Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Sept. 16

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
2.
Barbie Ferreira looked like a goddess in a Jonathan Simkhai gown that she wore to her very first Met Gala:
3.
J Balvin also attended the Met Gala and dressed literally head-to-toe in Moschino:
4.
While Eiza González…
5.
…and Maluma both attended the Met Gala dressed in red Versace outfits — with Maluma attending the event with Donatella Versace:
6.
Lupita Nyong’o gave us a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to put her Met Gala look together:
7.
Alfonso Herrera enjoyed his Sunday (with a flower in his mouth):
8.
Christina Milian visited Paris:
9.
Michael Cimino was excited for the release of his first single, “Stay the Night” (which features Finn Matthews):
10.
Camilo did an acoustic version of his and Selena Gomez’s duet, “999”:
11.
Amara La Negra got vaccinated:
12.
Diego Boneta celebrated Mexican Independence Day from Istanbul:
13.
Jaime Camil got into the spooky season by going to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood:
14.
Stephanie Beatriz enjoyed a night out:
15.
Leo Messi prepared ahead of his debut (with his team Paris Saint-Germain) in the UEFA Champions League:
16.
Madison Reyes celebrated the one-year anniversary of her Netflix series, Julie and the Phantoms:
17.
Selena Gomez celebrated the start of Hispanic/Latino/Latinx Heritage Month [reminder that you can feel free to call it whatever you want!] by doing a YouTube’s Artist Spotlight series, where she talked about her Mexican heritage and her first Spanish-language EP:
18.
Eva Longoria was happy for the start of Latinx Heritage Month:
19.
Jessica Alba celebrated the start of Hispanic Heritage Month by featuring some of her favorite fellow Latina actors: Camila Mendes, Jenna Ortega, and Auli’i Cravalho.
20.
While Cardi B celebrated the start of it by shooting an episode for her Insta series, Cardi Tries, where she and Indya Moore learn to cook Latin American foods:
21.
And finally, Rita Moreno shared the newest trailer for the remake of West Side Story:
Join BuzzFeed as we celebrate Latinx Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, and explore more content celebrating la cultura.
