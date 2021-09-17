Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Sept. 16

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
3
  • LHM 21 badge

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

Table of Contents

1.

Jennifer Lopez nailed the assignment and went dressed in a Western-inspired Ralph Lauren gown to the Met Gala — which had an Americana theme:

2.

Barbie Ferreira looked like a goddess in a Jonathan Simkhai gown that she wore to her very first Met Gala:

3.

J Balvin also attended the Met Gala and dressed literally head-to-toe in Moschino:

4.

While Eiza González…

5.

…and Maluma both attended the Met Gala dressed in red Versace outfits — with Maluma attending the event with Donatella Versace:

6.

Lupita Nyong’o gave us a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to put her Met Gala look together:

7.

Alfonso Herrera enjoyed his Sunday (with a flower in his mouth):

8.

Christina Milian visited Paris:

9.

Michael Cimino was excited for the release of his first single, “Stay the Night” (which features Finn Matthews):

10.

Camilo did an acoustic version of his and Selena Gomez’s duet, “999”:

11.

Amara La Negra got vaccinated:

12.

Diego Boneta celebrated Mexican Independence Day from Istanbul:

13.

Jaime Camil got into the spooky season by going to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood:

14.

Stephanie Beatriz enjoyed a night out:

15.

Leo Messi prepared ahead of his debut (with his team Paris Saint-Germain) in the UEFA Champions League:

16.

Madison Reyes celebrated the one-year anniversary of her Netflix series, Julie and the Phantoms:

17.

Selena Gomez celebrated the start of Hispanic/Latino/Latinx Heritage Month [reminder that you can feel free to call it whatever you want!] by doing a YouTube’s Artist Spotlight series, where she talked about her Mexican heritage and her first Spanish﻿-﻿language EP:

18.

Eva Longoria was happy for the start of Latinx Heritage Month:

19.

Jessica Alba celebrated the start of Hispanic Heritage Month by featuring some of her favorite fellow Latina actors: Camila Mendes, Jenna Ortega, and Auli’i Cravalho.

20.

While Cardi B celebrated the start of it by shooting an episode for her Insta series, Cardi Tries, where she and Indya Moore learn to cook Latin American foods:

21.

And finally, Rita Moreno shared the newest trailer for the remake of West Side Story:

Join BuzzFeed as we celebrate Latinx Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, and explore more content celebrating la cultura.


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR