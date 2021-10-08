Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Oct. 8

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
2.
Also in Paris was Eiza González, who attended the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 runway show:
3.
Jillian Mercado did an interview with the New York Times where she spoke about her role on The L Word: Generation Q and the importance of telling positive stories about disabled people:
4.
Yalitza Aparicio spoke at Alejandro Sanz’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star dedication:
5.
Shakira shared the behind-the-scenes video from the ’90s workout-themed photo shoot she did for Cosmopolitan magazine:
6.
Barbie Ferreira did a photo shoot were she rocked striking red and black ombre hair:
7.
Luis Gerardo Méndez hung out with Diego Boneta at the Platino Awards in Madrid:
8.
Becky G looked cool AF while strolling Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II:
9.
Diego Tinoco shared some On My Block behind-the-scenes photos:
10.
Jessica Marie Garcia also shared a few behind-the-scenes pics taken on the set of On My Block:
11.
Lupita Nyong’o enjoyed a walk on the Walnut Street Bridge in Chattanooga, Tennessee:
12.
Cristo Fernández was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show:
13.
As part of World Smile Day, Michael Trevino partnered with Blank clo to create a hoodie and sweats set that benefit Operation Smile:
14.
Ricky Martin freshened up his fade while on tour:
15.
Jessica Alba was feeling this very fall look:
16.
Rafael De La Fuente was a guest on on The Gayly Dose podcast:
17.
Christina Aguilera performed on Disney World’s 50th anniversary TV special:
18.
Juan Pablo Di Pace visited Verona, Italy with his friend:
19.
As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, Froy Gutierrez teamed up with Fenty Skin to drop that skin routine:
20.
J Balvin and his doggo Enzo took in the sunset:
21.
Camila Cabello received a diamond certification for her single “Havanna”:
22.
Indya Moore did a little cooking:
23.
And finally, Selena Gomez dropped the trailer for the third season of her HBO Max series, Selena + Chef:
Join BuzzFeed as we celebrate Latinx Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, and explore more content celebrating la cultura.
