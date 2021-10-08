Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Oct. 8

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


Table of Contents

1.

Cardi B visited the art installation by Christo and Jeanne-Claude at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris:

2.

Also in Paris was Eiza González, who attended the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 runway show:

3.

Jillian Mercado did an interview with the New York Times where she spoke about her role on The L Word: Generation Q and the importance of telling positive stories about disabled people:

4.

Yalitza Aparicio spoke at Alejandro Sanz’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star dedication:

5.

Shakira shared the behind-the-scenes video from the ’90s workout-themed photo shoot she did for Cosmopolitan magazine:

6.

Barbie Ferreira did a photo shoot were she rocked striking red and black ombre hair:

7.

Luis Gerardo Méndez hung out with Diego Boneta at the Platino Awards in Madrid:

8.

Becky G looked cool AF while strolling Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II:

9.

Diego Tinoco shared some On My Block behind-the-scenes photos:

10.

Jessica Marie Garcia also shared a few behind-the-scenes pics taken on the set of On My Block:

11.

Lupita Nyong’o enjoyed a walk on the Walnut Street Bridge in Chattanooga, Tennessee:

12.

Cristo Fernández was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show:

13.

As part of World Smile Day, Michael Trevino partnered with Blank clo to create a hoodie and sweats set that benefit Operation Smile:

14.

Ricky Martin freshened up his fade while on tour:

15.

Jessica Alba was feeling this very fall look:

16.

Rafael De La Fuente was a guest on on The Gayly Dose podcast:

17.

Christina Aguilera performed on Disney World’s 50th anniversary TV special:

18.

Juan Pablo Di Pace visited Verona, Italy with his friend:

19.

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, Froy Gutierrez teamed up with Fenty Skin to drop that skin routine:

20.

J Balvin and his doggo Enzo took in the sunset:

21.

Camila Cabello received a diamond certification for her single “Havanna”:

22.

Indya Moore did a little cooking:

23.

And finally, Selena Gomez dropped the trailer for the third season of her HBO Max series, Selena + Chef:

Join BuzzFeed as we celebrate Latinx Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, and explore more content celebrating la cultura.


