Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Oct. 15

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
2.
Camila Cabello joined John Legend’s team as a battle advisor on The Voice:
3.
Bruno Mars cleansed our timeline with this photo of himself hugging Stevie Wonder:
4.
Camilo and his wife, Evaluna Montaner, did a cute lip sync together:
5.
Diego Luna shared some photos from the upcoming season of his Amazon Video series Pan y Circo:
6.
America Ferrera was feeling fall and being outdoors:
7.
While Jennifer Lopez was feeling her fall look:
8.
Anthony Ramos carried around his doggo friend:
9.
Sofía Vergara took a selfie before heading out to dinner:
10.
Mj Rodriguez rocked a tie-dye crop top in her selfie:
11.
Yalitza Aparicio looked oh-so-pretty while taking a walk through nature:
12.
Selena Gomez collabed with Coldplay on their new single, “Let Somebody Go”:
13.
Justina Machado tried a new look and straightened her hair:
14.
Eugenio Derbez shared his photo that looks like an album cover:
15.
Stephanie Beatriz hung out with Chelsea Peretti and Melissa Fumero in Downtown LA:
16.
While Taylor Zakhar Perez hung out with Joey King in New York City:
17.
Also in New York was Danna Paola, who took a stroll through Central Park:
18.
And lastly, Cardi B shared this video of herself and Hennessy Carolina, which was taken at Cardi’s 29th birthday party:
Join BuzzFeed as we celebrate Latinx Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, and explore more content celebrating la cultura.
