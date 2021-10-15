Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Oct. 15

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


Table of Contents

1.

Salma Hayek appeared with Kumail Nanjiani on Jimmy Kimmel to promote their film Eternals:

2.

Camila Cabello joined John Legend’s team as a battle advisor on The Voice:

3.

Bruno Mars cleansed our timeline with this photo of himself hugging Stevie Wonder:

4.

Camilo and his wife, Evaluna Montaner, did a cute lip sync together:

5.

Diego Luna shared some photos from the upcoming season of his Amazon Video series Pan y Circo:

6.

America Ferrera was feeling fall and being outdoors:

7.

While Jennifer Lopez was feeling her fall look:

8.

Anthony Ramos carried around his doggo friend:

9.

Sofía Vergara took a selfie before heading out to dinner:

10.

Mj Rodriguez rocked a tie-dye crop top in her selfie:

11.

Yalitza Aparicio looked oh-so-pretty while taking a walk through nature:

12.

Selena Gomez collabed with Coldplay on their new single, “Let Somebody Go”:

13.

Justina Machado tried a new look and straightened her hair:

14.

Eugenio Derbez shared his photo that looks like an album cover:

15.

Stephanie Beatriz hung out with Chelsea Peretti and Melissa Fumero in Downtown LA:

16.

While Taylor Zakhar Perez hung out with Joey King in New York City:

17.

Also in New York was Danna Paola, who took a stroll through Central Park:

18.

And lastly, Cardi B shared this video of herself and Hennessy Carolina, which was taken at Cardi’s 29th birthday party:

