Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Oct. 1

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
2.
Alfonso Herrera hung out with his Amar te duele costar Luis Fernando Peña:
3.
Jennifer Lopez performed on the Great Lawn in New York’s Central Park as part of Global Citizen Live:
4.
America Ferrera wore the same gown she wore in 2007 — when she won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy for Ugly Betty — to her friend’s 40th birthday:
5.
Anya Taylor-Joy reacted to the news that she would be voicing Princess Peach in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie:
6.
Pedro Pascal shared a small peek at his upcoming HBO series, The Last of Us:
7.
Becky G looked gorgeous while walking around Milan:
8.
Luis Gerardo Méndez hung out with Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo at the Academy Museum opening gala:
9.
Rita Moreno did an interview and photo shoot for Variety’s Power of Women issue:
10.
Diego Tinoco shared this photo of himself from On My Block in anticipation of the release of the final season dropping this Monday, October 4th:
11.
While Jason Genao — along with costars Jessica Marie Garcia, Brett Gray, Sierra Capri, and Julio Macias — visited LA’s SoFi Stadium ahead of the On My Block premiere:
12.
In celebration of Bisexuality Day, Stephanie Beatriz took a moment to dispel some misconceptions about bisexuals:
13.
Bruno Mars played some poker:
14.
Isabella Gomez enjoyed some time with her doggo friend:
15.
Michael Trevino did a photo dump of what he’s been up to this past August and September:
16.
Christina Aguilera held a special screening of The Addams Family 2 for her kids and their friends — the movie features her rendition of the iconic theme song:
17.
Ricky Martin started his co-headlining tour with Enrique Iglesias in Las Vegas — the two were joined by Sebastián Yatra as their opener:
18.
And lastly, Cardi B looked stunning as she attended Thierry Mugler’s retrospective exhibit in Paris:
Join BuzzFeed as we celebrate Latinx Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, and explore more content celebrating la cultura.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!