Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Oct. 1

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


1.

Leo Messi hung out with Ed Sheeran after the Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City match in Paris:

2.

Alfonso Herrera hung out with his Amar te duele costar Luis Fernando Peña:

3.

Jennifer Lopez performed on the Great Lawn in New York’s Central Park as part of Global Citizen Live:

4.

America Ferrera wore the same gown she wore in 2007 — when she won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy for Ugly Betty — to her friend’s 40th birthday:

5.

Anya Taylor-Joy reacted to the news that she would be voicing Princess Peach in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie:

6.

Pedro Pascal shared a small peek at his upcoming HBO series, The Last of Us:

7.

Becky G looked gorgeous while walking around Milan:

8.

Luis Gerardo Méndez hung out with Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo at the Academy Museum opening gala:

9.

Rita Moreno did an interview and photo shoot for Variety’s Power of Women issue:

10.

Diego Tinoco shared this photo of himself from On My Block in anticipation of the release of the final season dropping this Monday, October 4th:

11.

While Jason Genao — along with costars Jessica Marie Garcia, Brett Gray, Sierra Capri, and Julio Macias — visited LA’s SoFi Stadium ahead of the On My Block premiere:

12.

In celebration of Bisexuality Day, Stephanie Beatriz took a moment to dispel some misconceptions about bisexuals:

13.

Bruno Mars played some poker:

14.

Isabella Gomez enjoyed some time with her doggo friend:

15.

Michael Trevino did a photo dump of what he’s been up to this past August and September:

16.

Christina Aguilera held a special screening of The Addams Family 2 for her kids and their friends — the movie features her rendition of the iconic theme song:

17.

Ricky Martin started his co-headlining tour with Enrique Iglesias in Las Vegas — the two were joined by Sebastián Yatra as their opener:

18.

And lastly, Cardi B looked stunning as she attended Thierry Mugler’s retrospective exhibit in Paris:

