Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Nov. 5

Bradly Lamb
Here are just a few things that happened this week.


Table of Contents

1.

Salma Hayek shared her character poster for House of Gucci:

2.

Taylor Zakhar Perez took these behind-the-scenes photos on the set of his upcoming TV series, Minx:

3.

Christina Aguilera released “Pa Mis Muchachas,” which features Becky G, Nathy Peluso, and Nicki Nicole — the song is the lead single from her upcoming Spanish album:

4.

Omar Apollo released his newest single, “Bad Life,” which is a collab with Kali Uchis:

5.

Shakira did a cover shoot for the digital issue of Glamour UK:

6.

Anthony Ramos celebrated his 30th birthday:

7.

Just in time for Halloween, Aubrey Plaza visited the possibly haunted Spooksteeg Alley in Amsterdam:

8.

Camila Mendes did a BFFs costume for Halloween — dressing up as Velma Dinkley, while Madelaine Petsch dressed up as Daphne Blake:

9.

While Barbie Ferreira kept the cartoon-theme going and dressed up as Betty Boop for Halloween:

10.

America Ferrera took her kids trick-or-treating:

11.

Jenna Ortega wished everyone a happy Halloween and put a jack-o’-lantern on her head:

12.

Jennifer Lopez celebrated Halloween by making treats with her kids:

13.

Gael García Bernal shared a photo of his Dia de los Muertos’ ofrenda table:

14.

Yalitza Aparicio Martínez told a Dia de los Muertos story:

15.

Maluma buzzed his hair and took a few selfies:

16.

Michael Cimino was in Hawaii with his Love, Victor cast mates:

17.

Ryan Guzman shared his workout routine:

18.

Diego Boneta shared this behind-the-scenes video of how they aged him to play present-day Luis Miguel:

19.

And lastly, Cardi B added to her collection of homes by finally completing her New York home — she already has homes in LA and Atlanta:

