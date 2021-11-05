Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Nov. 5

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
2.
Taylor Zakhar Perez took these behind-the-scenes photos on the set of his upcoming TV series, Minx:
3.
Christina Aguilera released “Pa Mis Muchachas,” which features Becky G, Nathy Peluso, and Nicki Nicole — the song is the lead single from her upcoming Spanish album:
4.
Omar Apollo released his newest single, “Bad Life,” which is a collab with Kali Uchis:
5.
Shakira did a cover shoot for the digital issue of Glamour UK:
6.
Anthony Ramos celebrated his 30th birthday:
7.
Just in time for Halloween, Aubrey Plaza visited the possibly haunted Spooksteeg Alley in Amsterdam:
8.
Camila Mendes did a BFFs costume for Halloween — dressing up as Velma Dinkley, while Madelaine Petsch dressed up as Daphne Blake:
9.
While Barbie Ferreira kept the cartoon-theme going and dressed up as Betty Boop for Halloween:
10.
America Ferrera took her kids trick-or-treating:
11.
Jenna Ortega wished everyone a happy Halloween and put a jack-o’-lantern on her head:
12.
Jennifer Lopez celebrated Halloween by making treats with her kids:
13.
Gael García Bernal shared a photo of his Dia de los Muertos’ ofrenda table:
14.
Yalitza Aparicio Martínez told a Dia de los Muertos story:
15.
Maluma buzzed his hair and took a few selfies:
16.
Michael Cimino was in Hawaii with his Love, Victor cast mates:
17.
Ryan Guzman shared his workout routine:
18.
Diego Boneta shared this behind-the-scenes video of how they aged him to play present-day Luis Miguel:
19.
And lastly, Cardi B added to her collection of homes by finally completing her New York home — she already has homes in LA and Atlanta: