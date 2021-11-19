Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Nov. 19

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


1.

Camila Mendes looked stunning attending The InStyle Awards:

2.

While Salma Hayek looked gorgeous in a navy blue velvet gown at the New York premiere of House of Gucci:

3.

Diego Tinoco did a photo dump of some pics he took while filming a movie in Budapest:

4.

America Ferrera was happy that it’s finally Friday:

5.

Aubrey Plaza was excited that her book, The Legend of the Christmas Witch, was finally released in stores:

7.

Christina Aguilera performed at The Latin Recording Academy’s 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades:

8.

Carlos Rivera hosted the Latin Grammys:

9.

Becky G shared this behind-the-scenes pic of herself, Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso after their Latin Grammys performance of their collab, “Pa Mis Muchachas”:

10.

Christian Lee Navarro had a full-circle moment and was excited to film a guest spot on Law & Order: SVU:

11.

Jennifer Lopez shared the poster for her upcoming film, Marry Me:

12.

Leo Messi filmed a little video his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, in front of the Eiffel Tower:

13.

Tyler Posey started work on his first album:

14.

La La Anthony cleansed the TL with a bikini pic:

15.

Rafael de la Fuente was excited to be shooting more scenes with his Dynasty costar Maddison Brown:

16.

J Balvin enjoyed champagne in Champagne, France:

17.

Pitbull shared a behind-the-scenes video clip of the making of the music video to his new song, “I Feel Good”:

18.

Eva Longoria had a tequila cocktail as part of a self-care day:

19.

And lastly, Shakira celebrated the 20th anniversary (!!!!!!!) of her iconic album, Laundry Service:

