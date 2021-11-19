Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Nov. 19

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
2.
While Salma Hayek looked gorgeous in a navy blue velvet gown at the New York premiere of House of Gucci:
3.
Diego Tinoco did a photo dump of some pics he took while filming a movie in Budapest:
4.
America Ferrera was happy that it’s finally Friday:
5.
Aubrey Plaza was excited that her book, The Legend of the Christmas Witch, was finally released in stores:
7.
Christina Aguilera performed at The Latin Recording Academy’s 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades:
8.
Carlos Rivera hosted the Latin Grammys:
9.
Becky G shared this behind-the-scenes pic of herself, Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso after their Latin Grammys performance of their collab, “Pa Mis Muchachas”:
10.
Christian Lee Navarro had a full-circle moment and was excited to film a guest spot on Law & Order: SVU:
11.
Jennifer Lopez shared the poster for her upcoming film, Marry Me:
12.
Leo Messi filmed a little video his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, in front of the Eiffel Tower:
13.
Tyler Posey started work on his first album:
14.
La La Anthony cleansed the TL with a bikini pic:
15.
Rafael de la Fuente was excited to be shooting more scenes with his Dynasty costar Maddison Brown:
16.
J Balvin enjoyed champagne in Champagne, France:
17.
Pitbull shared a behind-the-scenes video clip of the making of the music video to his new song, “I Feel Good”:
18.
Eva Longoria had a tequila cocktail as part of a self-care day:
19.
And lastly, Shakira celebrated the 20th anniversary (!!!!!!!) of her iconic album, Laundry Service: