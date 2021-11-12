Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Nov. 12

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
2.
While Salma’s Eternals costar Lauren Ridloff shared this behind-the-scenes photo of herself, Gemma Chan, and Barry Keoghan filming the movie:
3.
Bad Bunny took a few selfies:
4.
Danna Paola enjoyed a sunny day in LA:
5.
Christina Aguilera looked chic wearing all black in New York:
6.
Christy Turlington ran the New York City Marathon:
7.
J Balvin attended the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Amiri:
8.
Anya Taylor-Joy also attended the CFDA Fashion Awards and looked gorgeous and fab in Oscar de la Renta:
9.
And Kid Cudi also attended the CFDA Fashion Awards, and wore an ERL wedding gown in tribute to Kurt Cobain:
10.
Jessica Alba and her family did a Christmas photo shoot for her brand, The Honest Company:
11.
Michael Cimino celebrated his 22nd birthday, and shared some old pics for the occasion:
12.
Diego Tinoco shared appreciation to his On My Block costar and friend Jessica Marie Garcia:
13.
America Ferrera did some promo with Karrie Martin for Season 2 of Gentefied:
14.
Isabella Gomez looked stunning just sitting on some steps:
15.
Thalía took a little video of herself and she was looking very ’80s glam in it:
16.
William Levy took a little video where he showed off his salt and pepper beard and freaked his dog out when he joked about eat him:
17.
Jennifer Lopez shared a teaser clip from the trailer of her upcoming movie Marry Me:
18.
Rita Moreno shared the trailer for West Side Story — in celebration that we’re just a month away from it opening:
19.
And finally, Zoe Saldana and her Guardians of the Galaxy costars posed for pic to commemorate the start of filming of Vol. 3: