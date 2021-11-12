Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Nov. 12

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


Table of Contents

1.

Salma Hayek went on Ellen to promote both Eternals and House of Gucci:

2.

While Salma’s Eternals costar Lauren Ridloff shared this behind-the-scenes photo of herself, Gemma Chan, and Barry Keoghan filming the movie:

3.

Bad Bunny took a few selfies:

4.

Danna Paola enjoyed a sunny day in LA:

5.

Christina Aguilera looked chic wearing all black in New York:

6.

Christy Turlington ran the New York City Marathon:

7.

J Balvin attended the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Amiri:

8.

Anya Taylor-Joy also attended the CFDA Fashion Awards and looked gorgeous and fab in Oscar de la Renta:

9.

And Kid Cudi also attended the CFDA Fashion Awards, and wore an ERL wedding gown in tribute to Kurt Cobain:

10.

Jessica Alba and her family did a Christmas photo shoot for her brand, The Honest Company:

11.

Michael Cimino celebrated his 22nd birthday, and shared some old pics for the occasion:

12.

Diego Tinoco shared appreciation to his On My Block costar and friend Jessica Marie Garcia:

13.

America Ferrera did some promo with Karrie Martin for Season 2 of Gentefied:

14.

Isabella Gomez looked stunning just sitting on some steps:

15.

Thalía took a little video of herself and she was looking very ’80s glam in it:

16.

William Levy took a little video where he showed off his salt and pepper beard and freaked his dog out when he joked about eat him:

17.

Jennifer Lopez shared a teaser clip from the trailer of her upcoming movie Marry Me:

18.

Rita Moreno shared the trailer for West Side Story — in celebration that we’re just a month away from it opening:

19.

And finally, Zoe Saldana and her Guardians of the Galaxy costars posed for pic to commemorate the start of filming of Vol. 3:

