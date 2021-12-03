Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Dec. 3

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
Maluma took this photo in celebration of reaching 60 million followers on Insta — he also promised to take one without the pink cowboy hat when he reaches 100 million:
Stephanie Beatriz went to Disneyland and, of course, checked out the Encanto character meet and greet:
Ryan Guzman took a selfie on the set of 9-1-1:
Gael García Bernal celebrated his 43rd birthday and his little brother, Darío Yazbek Bernal, was there to help him blow out the candles:
Cardi B dropped the latest episode of her Insta series, Cardi Tries:
Christina Aguilera had a backstage hugfest with Jennifer Hudson:
Frankie Rodriguez walked around New York’s Lincoln Center:
Rosario Dawson announced she would be part of an all-star virtual It’s af Wonderful Life table read to benefit The Ed Asner Family Center:
Taylor Zakhar Perez attended the Ferragamo show in Miami:
Sara Ramirez shared the trailer for the upcoming Sex and the City reboot series, And Just Like That…, in which they will be playing a new character that is a nonbinary, queer, stand-up comedian:
Sofía Vergara took a selfie to commemorate the end of the long Thanksgiving weekend:
Jessica Alba did a photo dump of her Thanksgiving weekend — which was filled with family and friends:
Jennifer Lopez dropped her new music video for “On My Way,” which is a song featured in her upcoming movie Marry Me:
Lupita Nyong’o shared this 2014 photo of herself and Chadwick Boseman in honor of what would’ve been his 45th birthday:
Leo Messi was awarded his seventh Ballon d’Or:
Salma Hayek did a little House of Gucci promo while taking a swim:
And finally, Rita Moreno attended the New York premiere of West Side Story: