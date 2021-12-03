Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Dec. 3 - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Dec. 3
Entertainment

Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Dec. 3

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


Charlotte Gomez/ BuzzFeed

Table of Contents

1.

Barbie Ferreira became a redhead:

2.

Maluma took this photo in celebration of reaching 60 million followers on Insta — he also promised to take one without the pink cowboy hat when he reaches 100 million:

3.

Stephanie Beatriz went to Disneyland and, of course, checked out the Encanto character meet and greet:

4.

Ryan Guzman took a selfie on the set of 9-1-1:

5.

Gael García Bernal celebrated his 43rd birthday and his little brother, Darío Yazbek Bernal, was there to help him blow out the candles:

6.

Cardi B dropped the latest episode of her Insta series, Cardi Tries:

7.

Christina Aguilera had a backstage hugfest with Jennifer Hudson:

8.

Frankie Rodriguez walked around New York’s Lincoln Center:

9.

Rosario Dawson announced she would be part of an all-star virtual It’s af Wonderful Life table read to benefit The Ed Asner Family Center:

10.

Taylor Zakhar Perez attended the Ferragamo show in Miami:

11.

Sara Ramirez shared the trailer for the upcoming Sex and the City reboot series, And Just Like That…, in which they will be playing a new character that is a nonbinary, queer, stand-up comedian:

12.

Sofía Vergara took a selfie to commemorate the end of the long Thanksgiving weekend:

13.

Jessica Alba did a photo dump of her Thanksgiving weekend — which was filled with family and friends:

14.

Jennifer Lopez dropped her new music video for “On My Way,” which is a song featured in her upcoming movie Marry Me:

15.

Lupita Nyong’o shared this 2014 photo of herself and Chadwick Boseman in honor of what would’ve been his 45th birthday:

16.

Leo Messi was awarded his seventh Ballon d’Or:

17.

Salma Hayek did a little House of Gucci promo while taking a swim:

18.

And finally, Rita Moreno attended the New York premiere of West Side Story:

