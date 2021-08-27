Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Aug. 27

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Here are just a few things that happened this week.
1.
Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias shot a commercial for their upcoming joint tour:
2.
Camilo collabed with Selena Gomez on her new Spanish single, “999”:
3.
Becky G was featured on Maria Becerra’s new track, “WOW WOW”:
4.
Cardi B showed off some of her jewelry:
5.
Canelo got inspirational:
6.
Aubrey Plaza shared the trailer for her upcoming movie Best Sellers, which also stars the legendary Michael Caine:
7.
Salma Hayek spent her Sunday by the pool and overlooking the beach:
8.
Rafael de la Fuente did a photo dump from his recent trip to Greece:
9.
Eva Longoria was inspired by her friend Chelsea Handler and made some Aperol Spritzs:
10.
Jennifer Lopez took some selfies and shared the news that her choice of outfit for them might be tied to an upcoming JLo Beauty product launch:
11.
Shakira showed off her skateboarding skills:
12.
Yalitza Aparicio Martínez looked stunning in her cover story for the September issue of Elle Mexico:
13.
Mj Rodriguez also looked stunning in the photos she took as part of her interview with The Wrap:
14.
Maluma did a little photo dump of what he has been up to over the last few days in New York:
15.
Jaime Camil took his boat out:
16.
Sofía Vergara took a selfie during a break from filming America’s Got Talent:
17.
Camila Cabello twerked while on a hike in Malibu:
18.
Taylor Zakhar Perez got his blonde roots touched up:
19.
And finally, the legend herself, Thalía, celebrated her 50th birthday:
