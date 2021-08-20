Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Here are just a few things that happened this week.
1.
Jessica Alba got Zac Efron to do a TikTok:
2.
Cardi B celebrated that her and Lizzo’s song “Rumors” is doing well:
3.
Ricky Martin shaved his face clean and took a selfie:
4.
Bad Bunny and Adidas dropped their latest sneaker collab:
5.
Froy Gutierrez continued his vacation in Hawaii:
6.
Camila Mendes relaxed with a drink while on vacay:
8.
Taylor Zakhar Perez did a “Mi Primera Vez” video interview with InStyle México:
9.
While Dascha Polanco did a “The Badass Questionnaire” video interview with InStyle:
10.
Anthony Ramos brought his doggo friends on-set for protection:
11.
Christina Aguilera took a few pics while rocking a Blondie tee:
12.
Jennifer Lopez did a photo shoot for Netflix and teased that something is coming soon:
13.
Eva Longoria worked out…
14.
…as did Lupita Nyong’o, who worked hard doing her glute bridges:
15.
Gina Rodriguez took a boat ride with Liza Koshy on the Hudson River:
16.
Neymar visited Disneyland Paris with his fellow Brazilian and Paris Saint-Germain teammate Marquinhos:
17.
Lele Pons released her new single “Abajo y Arriba,” which features Juhn:
18.
Maluma took a thirst trap, posted some vacation pics, and a video of him washing a car:
19.
And finally, Salma Hayek shared the newest trailer for her highly-anticipated Marvel film, Eternals:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!