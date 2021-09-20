Latest DeFi hack targeting BSC sees $12.7M in Bitcoin stolen from pNetwork By Cointelegraph

Cross-chain DeFi platform pNetwork has become the latest protocol to be targeted by hackers on Binance Smart Chain, reporting a loss of roughly $12.7 million worth of .
According to a Twitter (NYSE:) thread published by pNetwork on Sept. 20, the incursion resulted in 277 pBTC being siphoned from the exchange. The hackers made off with the majority of the network’s collateral, pNetwork added.
