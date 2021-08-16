Home Business Latam FX, stocks slip as China data dents risk appetite

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Author of the article:

Reuters

Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

Publishing date:

Aug 16, 2021  •  19 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

Most Latin American currencies fell on

Monday as weak data from China, a top trading partner for most

economies in the region, sapped risk appetite.

Losses in Peru’s sol were marginal, limited by data

showing Peru’s economy grew 23.45% in June, its fourth

consecutive month of growth, as construction, manufacturing and

trade surged back from low points last year.

Ceilings on Peru’s public spending and debt have been

restored after lifting them during the pandemic, the economy

ministry said over the weekend. Starting in 2022, Peru’s deficit

will not be higher than 3.7% of GDP, and public debt should not

be higher than 38%, the ministry said.

Chile’s peso led losses in the region as prices of

the top export item, copper, slumped on demand fears after data

showed China’s economy may be slowing.

“We think that the pace of the regional (Latam) recovery

will beat most analysts’ expectations in the coming years. With

inflation rising, further monetary tightening lies in store,”

economists at Capital Economics said, adding that political

risks could be headwinds.

Mexico’s peso slipped 0.1%. The peso, a carry trade

favorite, is up 0.2% so far this month in what could be its

sixth straight month of gains and the longest such streak since

2008.

Carry trade is when investors borrow in a low-yielding

currency to invest in higher-yielding assets. A hawkish Mexican

central bank and a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve have helped keep

interest rate differentials attractive, keeping the peso well

bid.

“Ranges for the USD/MXN performance have normalized to

pre-pandemic ones, with recent price action respecting the 19.70

level a floor and 20.25 as support,” strategists at Banorte

said.

Among stocks, Brazil’s Bovespa slumped 1.7% to hit a

three-month low. Iron ore miner Vale was the biggest

weight, down 1.2%, while oil major Petrobras tracked

crude prices lower.

Travel operator CVC slid 6.6% after reporting a

loss of 175.6 million reais ($33.43 million).

Chile’s IPSA index also lost 1.6%, breaking a

four-day winning streak.

In Venezuela, representatives of the government and the

opposition began a round of talks on Friday in Mexico City aimed

at overcoming Venezuela’s acute political and economic crisis,

which has caused millions to flee the Latin American

nation.

Markets in Colombia and Argentina were closed for local

holidays.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1929 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1272.01 -0.69

MSCI LatAm 2454.14 -1.6

Brazil Bovespa 119198.92 -1.65

Mexico IPC 51397.70 -0.18

Chile IPSA 4333.49 -1.55

Argentina MerVal 69544.76 0.075

Colombia COLCAP 1268.79 0.82

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.2817 -0.68

Mexico peso 19.9074 -0.24

Chile peso 787.7 -1.54

Colombia peso 3846 -0.20

Peru sol 4.0719 0.10

Argentina peso (interbank) 97.1000 -0.02

Argentina peso (parallel) 178 0.28

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;

Editing by Anil D’Silva and Nick Macfie)

