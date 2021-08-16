Latam FX, stocks slip as China data dents risk appetite

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Most Latin American currencies fell on
Monday as weak data from China, a top trading partner for most
economies in the region, sapped risk appetite.
Losses in Peru’s sol were marginal, limited by data
showing Peru’s economy grew 23.45% in June, its fourth
consecutive month of growth, as construction, manufacturing and
trade surged back from low points last year.
Ceilings on Peru’s public spending and debt have been
restored after lifting them during the pandemic, the economy
ministry said over the weekend. Starting in 2022, Peru’s deficit
will not be higher than 3.7% of GDP, and public debt should not
be higher than 38%, the ministry said.
Chile’s peso led losses in the region as prices of
the top export item, copper, slumped on demand fears after data
showed China’s economy may be slowing.
“We think that the pace of the regional (Latam) recovery
will beat most analysts’ expectations in the coming years. With
inflation rising, further monetary tightening lies in store,”
economists at Capital Economics said, adding that political
risks could be headwinds.
Mexico’s peso slipped 0.1%. The peso, a carry trade
favorite, is up 0.2% so far this month in what could be its
sixth straight month of gains and the longest such streak since
2008.
Carry trade is when investors borrow in a low-yielding
currency to invest in higher-yielding assets. A hawkish Mexican
central bank and a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve have helped keep
interest rate differentials attractive, keeping the peso well
bid.
“Ranges for the USD/MXN performance have normalized to
pre-pandemic ones, with recent price action respecting the 19.70
level a floor and 20.25 as support,” strategists at Banorte
said.
Among stocks, Brazil’s Bovespa slumped 1.7% to hit a
three-month low. Iron ore miner Vale was the biggest
weight, down 1.2%, while oil major Petrobras tracked
crude prices lower.
Travel operator CVC slid 6.6% after reporting a
loss of 175.6 million reais ($33.43 million).
Chile’s IPSA index also lost 1.6%, breaking a
four-day winning streak.
In Venezuela, representatives of the government and the
opposition began a round of talks on Friday in Mexico City aimed
at overcoming Venezuela’s acute political and economic crisis,
which has caused millions to flee the Latin American
nation.
Markets in Colombia and Argentina were closed for local
holidays.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1929 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily %
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1272.01 -0.69
MSCI LatAm 2454.14 -1.6
Brazil Bovespa 119198.92 -1.65
Mexico IPC 51397.70 -0.18
Chile IPSA 4333.49 -1.55
Argentina MerVal 69544.76 0.075
Colombia COLCAP 1268.79 0.82
Currencies Latest Daily %
change
Brazil real 5.2817 -0.68
Mexico peso 19.9074 -0.24
Chile peso 787.7 -1.54
Colombia peso 3846 -0.20
Peru sol 4.0719 0.10
Argentina peso (interbank) 97.1000 -0.02
Argentina peso (parallel) 178 0.28
(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D’Silva and Nick Macfie)
