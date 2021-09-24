Latam FX, stocks fall; head for weekly falls as Evergrande worries linger

from Asian counterparts on fears that Beijing will let overseas

was down 0.8%, with the currencies taking cues

The MSCI’s index for Latin American currencies

peers for the week.

avoid a potential global fallout, with Brazil’s real lagging its

China Evergrande will make a key interest payment that could

America were subdued on Friday as questions arose about whether

Most currencies and stocks across Latin

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Brazil’s real weakened 0.7% against the dollar

in early trading a day after the Brazilian central bank’s move

to raise interest rates was seen as less hawkish than expected.

The currency is headed for its third straight weekly decline to

fall 1%.

Adding to the downbeat mood, data showed consumer confidence

in Brazil reached a 5-month low in September, as higher

inflation, potential problems in electricity supplies and

political uncertainty contributed to pessimism.

“The significant rise in inflation since the beginning of

the year amid still high unemployment rates are likely the main

reasons behind the recent deterioration in consumer confidence,”

strategists at Citi Research wrote in a client note.

Brazil’s central bank also detailed the credit lines that it