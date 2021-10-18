Latam FX rattled by weak Chinese GDP; Brazil’s real tumbles

Most Latin American currencies fell on

Monday as concerns over slowing Chinese economic growth and

rising inflation rattled sentiment, with Brazil’s real falling

the most as iron ore markets were dented by a coal shortage.

The real dropped 1.4%, with coal shortages in

China brewing concerns over demand for steel-making materials.

Brazil is a major exporter of those materials.

Data last week had also shown that economic activity in

Latin America’s largest economy fell more than expected in

August, with surging inflation to blame.

“Although headline inflation likely peaked in September,

upward pressures will remain in the coming months, posing a key

risk for 2022 growth,” analysts at TS Lombard wrote in a note.

“The expected economic slowdown in China creates additional

risks for the Brazilian economy, whose dependence on China has

skyrocketed in recent years and continues to grow.”

Brazil’s Bovespa stock index fell more than 1%, with

iron ore miner Vale among the top drags.

Major banks, including Itau Unibanco, B3 SA

Brasil Bolsa Balcao and Banco BTG Pactual

slid between 1% to 4% after the central bank said banks’

mortgage portfolios required some attention, as loan defaults

have increased recently.

Concerns over China’s economic health hit broader Latin

American (Latam) markets as well, given the region’s high

dependence on the Asian nation as an export destination.

Data showed China’s economy grew at its slowest pace in a

year, hit by a power crunch and a faltering property sector.

Expectations of rising inflation sent U.S. Treasury yields

and the dollar higher, as investors priced in monetary policy

tightening by the Federal Reserve by as soon as next month.

Higher lending rates in the developed world tend to make

riskier assets appear less attractive. Broader emerging markets

have fallen in recent weeks after hawkish signals from the U.S.

central bank.

Still, most Latin American central banks have begun steep

interest rate hike cycles to offset the impact of high

inflation.

Oil exporter Mexico’s peso dropped 0.4% despite

rising oil prices, as weak global sentiment made investors avoid

the currency for carry trade.

Chile’s peso rose 0.3% and was the sole gainer in

Latin America, benefiting from higher copper prices on signs of

extremely tight supply in the London Metal Exchange (LME)

system.

Most Latin American stocks fell, with MSCI’s Latam stocks

index down more than 1%.

Colombian markets were closed for a holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1281.45 -0.17

MSCI LatAm 2254.64 -1.82

Brazil Bovespa 113279.22 -1.19

Mexico IPC – –

Chile IPSA 3988.26 0.15

Argentina MerVal – –

Currencies Latest Daily % change

Brazil real 5.5324 -1.43

Mexico peso 20.3998 -0.35

Chile peso 821.3 0.26

Peru sol 3.9213 0.00

Argentina peso 99.2800 -0.09

(interbank)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick

Editing by Paul Simao)

