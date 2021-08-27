Latam FX range bound on caution ahead of Powell speech

Latin American currencies traded in a

tight range on Friday ahead of a highly anticipated speech by

Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell at an annual conference,

while the Mexican peso extended its declines to a third straight

day.

Currencies in South and Central America took cues from

emerging markets elsewhere, which remained flat as investors

held their bets in anticipation of Powell’s speech at 1400 GMT

(10 a.m. ET) and whether or not the U.S. central bank will tweak

its ultra-loose monetary policy.

“There is still plenty of uncertainty about how far he

(Powell) can commit to the timing of the taper as the Delta

variant clouds over the economy, even though the expansion only

a month ago was seemingly roaring ahead,” said Art Hogan, chief

market strategist at National Securities in New York.

The MSCI’s index for Latin American currencies

was up 0.1% by 1259 GMT, with Brazil’s real

rising 0.3% against the dollar.

The real is on track for a weekly gain of 2.6%, making it

one of the top performing emerging market currencies and the

best Latin American unit for the week.

Still, concerns remained about Brazil’s stretched fiscal

spending, especially due to the pandemic even as the government

marked some progress in negotiations with the Supreme Court in

delaying mandated payments.

Mexico’s peso inched lower, marking its third

straight day of declines. Minutes of the Mexican central bank’s

recent meeting showed some members of the rate-setting board

believed inflation could rise further this year, suggesting that

more interest rate hikes by the bank were a possibility, which

could support the peso.

The Argentine peso was flat, as investors are now

waiting for the country’s largest province, Buenos Aires

province, to wrap up its $7 billion restructuring of foreign

currency bonds on Friday after more than 16 months of

negotiations.

In Peru, Congress pushed back a key vote to confirm or

reject a new leftist Cabinet nominated by President Pedro

Castillo to Friday, extending uncertainty as conflicts between

the executive and the legislature loom large.

Rising copper prices on the back of a softer dollar lifted

the Chilean peso, which is now set to clock small weekly

gains.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1259 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1269.36 0.26

MSCI LatAm 2441.39 -1.19

Brazil Bovespa 0.00 0

Mexico IPC 0.00 0

Chile IPSA 4443.81 0

Argentina MerVal 0.00 0

Colombia COLCAP 1313.99 -1.19

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.2361 0.35

Mexico peso 20.3659 -0.07

Chile peso 783.7 0.34

Colombia peso 3865.75 0.00

Peru sol 4.0587 0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) 97.5200 -0.02

Argentina peso (parallel) 178.5 1.68

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by

Jonathan Oatis)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

