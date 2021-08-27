Latam FX range bound on caution ahead of Powell speech

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Latin American currencies traded in a
tight range on Friday ahead of a highly anticipated speech by
Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell at an annual conference,
while the Mexican peso extended its declines to a third straight
day.
Currencies in South and Central America took cues from
emerging markets elsewhere, which remained flat as investors
held their bets in anticipation of Powell’s speech at 1400 GMT
(10 a.m. ET) and whether or not the U.S. central bank will tweak
its ultra-loose monetary policy.
“There is still plenty of uncertainty about how far he
(Powell) can commit to the timing of the taper as the Delta
variant clouds over the economy, even though the expansion only
a month ago was seemingly roaring ahead,” said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at National Securities in New York.
The MSCI’s index for Latin American currencies
was up 0.1% by 1259 GMT, with Brazil’s real
rising 0.3% against the dollar.
The real is on track for a weekly gain of 2.6%, making it
one of the top performing emerging market currencies and the
best Latin American unit for the week.
Still, concerns remained about Brazil’s stretched fiscal
spending, especially due to the pandemic even as the government
marked some progress in negotiations with the Supreme Court in
delaying mandated payments.
Mexico’s peso inched lower, marking its third
straight day of declines. Minutes of the Mexican central bank’s
recent meeting showed some members of the rate-setting board
believed inflation could rise further this year, suggesting that
more interest rate hikes by the bank were a possibility, which
could support the peso.
The Argentine peso was flat, as investors are now
waiting for the country’s largest province, Buenos Aires
province, to wrap up its $7 billion restructuring of foreign
currency bonds on Friday after more than 16 months of
negotiations.
In Peru, Congress pushed back a key vote to confirm or
reject a new leftist Cabinet nominated by President Pedro
Castillo to Friday, extending uncertainty as conflicts between
the executive and the legislature loom large.
Rising copper prices on the back of a softer dollar lifted
the Chilean peso, which is now set to clock small weekly
gains.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1259 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily %
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1269.36 0.26
MSCI LatAm 2441.39 -1.19
Brazil Bovespa 0.00 0
Mexico IPC 0.00 0
Chile IPSA 4443.81 0
Argentina MerVal 0.00 0
Colombia COLCAP 1313.99 -1.19
Currencies Latest Daily %
change
Brazil real 5.2361 0.35
Mexico peso 20.3659 -0.07
Chile peso 783.7 0.34
Colombia peso 3865.75 0.00
Peru sol 4.0587 0.00
Argentina peso (interbank) 97.5200 -0.02
Argentina peso (parallel) 178.5 1.68
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by
Jonathan Oatis)
