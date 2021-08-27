Latam FX range bound on caution ahead of Powell speech

(10 a.m. ET) and whether or not the U.S. central bank will tweak

held their bets in anticipation of Powell’s speech at 1400 GMT

emerging markets elsewhere, which remained flat as investors

Currencies in South and Central America took cues from

while the Mexican peso extended its declines to a third straight

Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell at an annual conference,

tight range on Friday ahead of a highly anticipated speech by

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“There is still plenty of uncertainty about how far he

(Powell) can commit to the timing of the taper as the Delta

variant clouds over the economy, even though the expansion only

a month ago was seemingly roaring ahead,” said Art Hogan, chief

market strategist at National Securities in New York.

The MSCI’s index for Latin American currencies

was up 0.1% by 1259 GMT, with Brazil’s real

rising 0.3% against the dollar.

The real is on track for a weekly gain of 2.6%, making it

one of the top performing emerging market currencies and the

best Latin American unit for the week.

Still, concerns remained about Brazil’s stretched fiscal

spending, especially due to the pandemic even as the government

marked some progress in negotiations with the Supreme Court in