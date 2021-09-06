Latam FX muted, Chile’s peso snaps 6-day winning streak
Most Latin American currencies moved
little on Monday, with Chile’s peso breaking a six-day winning
streak as the dollar regained momentum, while Brazil’s real rose
slightly.
The dollar lifted off one-month lows as weak data from
around the globe last week spurred worries over slowing global
growth.
“Recent U.S. data points to some moderation in growth
rebound momentum and this reinforces our bias for the Fed to be
patient in its pace of policy normalization,” said currency
strategists at Maybank.
“But global growth concerns could still induce some
intermittent buy-on-dips for the dollar.”
Chile’s peso fell 0.8% after gaining 2.7% over the
last six sessions. Minera Lumina Copper said it had reached a
deal with workers at its Caserones mine in Chile, ending an
almost month-long strike. Prices of copper, Chile’s biggest
export, inched higher.
Brazil’s real rose 0.2% as investors awaited
inflation data later this week, which is likely to factor into
central bank rate hikes this year.
Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday that
inflation had reached its worst point, with 12-month inflation
currently near 9%, and that he expected it to fall gradually to
near 7% by year’s end.
Interest rate hikes by the central bank to control inflation
had helped the currency find some support amid rising political
uncertainty, which had cost the real its place as the best-
performing emerging market currency this year.
Mexico’s peso rose 0.1%, extending gains to a seventh
straight session and staying close to three-week highs. Carry
trade, in which investors borrow in a low-yielding currency to
invest in higher-yielding assets, has helped the currency stay
afloat and often outperform regional peers this year.
The peso is the only Latam currency in positive territory
for the year, albeit marginally.
Data on Monday showed Mexican gross fixed investment fell
1.8% in June from the previous month.
With volume expected to be low due to a U.S. market holiday
on Monday, regional stocks fell slightly.
Iron ore miner Vale and steel makers Usiminas
and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional led
losses on Brazil’s Bovespa as steel-making ingredient
prices tumbled to seven-month lows on rising China inventories.
Falling oil prices weighed on oil major Petrobras
, on course to post its sixth straight session of
losses in what could be its longest losing streak in almost two
years.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Latest Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1324.11 0.62
MSCI LatAm 2471.68 0.39
Brazil Bovespa 117641.27 0.61
Mexico IPC 52148.56 0.6
Chile IPSA 4452.14 -0.26
Argentina MerVal 75915.31 1.579
Colombia COLCAP 1322.32 -0.39
Currencies Latest Daily % change
Brazil real 5.1720 0.22
Mexico peso 19.8895 0.13
Chile peso 771.89 -0.76
Colombia peso 3797.53 0.00
Peru sol 4.0981 -0.40
Argentina peso 97.9400 -0.06
(interbank)
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew
Lewis and Dan Grebler)
