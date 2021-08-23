Latam FX muted as Fed uncertainty offsets commodity gains

World No. 2 copper producer Peru’s sol also rose

in anticipation that recovering global growth and the needs of a

0.3% as the prices of copper, the country’s top export, advanced

Chile’s peso was among the few exceptions, rising

in commodity prices from last week’s losses.

session highs on Monday as uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy

Most Latin American currencies came off

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

0.2%.

A pullback in the dollar from nine-month highs provided

emerging market currencies some breathing space after fears of

earlier-than-expected policy tightening by the Fed, and rising

COVID-19 cases saw them log their biggest weekly drop in two

months.

But most Latin American currencies were muted as investors

now looked to more cues from the Fed during its Jackson Hole

Economic Symposium, starting later this week.

Global markets started the week on strong footing, with

Asian stocks and currencies leading gains after a report from

China’s health authority showed no new locally transmitted cases

of COVID-19 for the first time since July.

“The week starts with improved risk sentiment on the market

after the stock markets in Asia were able to recover somewhat in