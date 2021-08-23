Latam FX muted as Fed uncertainty offsets commodity gains

Matilda Colman
Reuters

Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick

Most Latin American currencies came off

session highs on Monday as uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy

ahead of a major Federal Reserve event offset a sharp recovery

in commodity prices from last week’s losses.

Chile’s peso was among the few exceptions, rising

0.3% as the prices of copper, the country’s top export, advanced

in anticipation that recovering global growth and the needs of a

lower-carbon global economy will drive demand.

World No. 2 copper producer Peru’s sol also rose

0.2%.

A pullback in the dollar from nine-month highs provided

emerging market currencies some breathing space after fears of

earlier-than-expected policy tightening by the Fed, and rising

COVID-19 cases saw them log their biggest weekly drop in two

months.

But most Latin American currencies were muted as investors

now looked to more cues from the Fed during its Jackson Hole

Economic Symposium, starting later this week.

Global markets started the week on strong footing, with

Asian stocks and currencies leading gains after a report from

China’s health authority showed no new locally transmitted cases

of COVID-19 for the first time since July.

“The week starts with improved risk sentiment on the market

after the stock markets in Asia were able to recover somewhat in

the first few hours of trading and since the pandemic seems back

under control in China,” said Esther Reichelt, foreign exchange

and emerging markets analyst at Commerzbank.

Reichelt also pointed to investors being more cautious than

optimistic; “concerns from last week are still having an effect

… even though it was certainly not a new realization last week

that the Delta variant is increasingly spreading.”

Brazil’s real was largely flat after touching a

more-than three-month low on Friday.

Investors were watching for further developments in Brazil’s

high debt levels, after President Jair Bolsonaro signed the 2022

budget law with a targeted deficit of 170.47 billion reais

($31.70 billion). While the deficit projection was lower than

the massive $138 billion shortfall in 2020, it was still higher

than 2019 levels.

Mexico’s peso pared early gains as a fire at an

offshore oil platform operated by state-run firm Pemex cut the

company’s production by 444,000 barrels per day, and is likely

to hurt one of Mexico’s top exports.

MSCI’s index of Latin American stocks rose

0.9% after slumping 5.2% last week, its biggest weekly loss in

nearly six months.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1238.79 1.48

MSCI LatAm 2386.21 0.87

Brazil Bovespa 117698.97 -0.3

Mexico IPC 52152.83 1.44

Chile IPSA 4385.91 0.88

Argentina MerVal 68824.76 1.478

Colombia COLCAP 1336.71 0.74

Currencies Latest Daily % change

Brazil real 5.3779 0.12

Mexico peso 20.3334 0.07

Chile peso 783.53 0.31

Colombia peso 3873.59 -0.09

Peru sol 4.0967 0.27

Argentina peso 97.4000 -0.08

(interbank)

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru;

editing by Jonathan Oatis)

