Latam FX gains, Mexican rate hike expected as inflation surges

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Author of the article:

Reuters

Shashank Nayar and Ambar Warrick

Most Latin American currencies gained on

Tuesday, with Brazil’s real rallying more than 1% against a

steady dollar, while a spike in Mexican inflation raised bets

for another interest rate hike later this week.

The Mexican peso was flat after consumer prices rose

6.24% in the year through October, more than double the central

bank’s target, feeding concerns that increasing prices will

weigh on an economic recovery.

Mexico’s central bank, known locally as Banxico, will likely

raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5% on

Thursday in the wake of rising price pressures, according to a

Reuters poll. Some analysts forecast a larger hike.

“Rate hike expectations for Banxico ahead of the Fed meeting

last week had risen considerably with the swap market pricing in

rate hikes of up to 100bp until year-end, which points towards

rate steps of 50bp,” wrote Elisabeth Andreae, an analyst at

Commerzbank.

Brazil’s real jumped 1.2% to a three-week high. With

fiscal spending already a worry, President Jair Bolsonaro is

raising pressure on lawmakers regarding an amendment to expand

government spending next year, allowing him to ramp up welfare

programs during his re-election campaign.

Bolsonaro, whose popularity is sliding, is set to join the

center-right Liberal Party.

Sao Paulo-listed stocks rose 1.3%, with a slew of

corporate updates in the spotlight.

Shares of state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA

rose 0.6% after its chief financial officer said the

bank will seek to increase profitability in the coming quarters.

Pet products retailer Petz gained 6.1% on strong

earnings and guidance, while airline Gol fell 2.5%

after it reported a net loss for the third quarter as traffic

remained below pre-pandemic levels.

The dollar was stable against a basket of currencies.

Investors now await inflation data due on Wednesday, which may

offer clues as to when the Federal Reserve will raise interest

rates.

The currency of the world’s top copper exporter, Chile

, jumped 1.3% to a more-than-one-month high of 791.7

against the dollar. But Chile cut its forecast for mining

investments through 2030 by 6.9% as two projects were removed.

Meanwhile, impeachment proceedings against Chile’s

center-right President Sebastián Piñera, over allegations of

irregularities in the sale of a mining firm, will advance to the

Senate after being approved by a majority of deputies in the

lower chamber. This comes just weeks before the presidential

elections.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1272.07 0.26

MSCI LatAm 2188.95 1.32

Brazil Bovespa 106086.24 1.25

Mexico IPC 51966.59 -0.55

Chile IPSA 4452.84 2.06

Argentina MerVal 94465.48 -1.644

Colombia COLCAP 1377.27 -1.22

Currencies Latest Daily % change

Brazil real 5.4737 1.23

Mexico peso 20.3109 0.04

Chile peso 791.7 1.34

Colombia peso 3864.52 0.26

Peru sol 4.0086 -0.14

Argentina peso 100.1100 -0.03

(interbank)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;

Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR