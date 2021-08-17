Latam FX falls, stocks track global equities lower on growth worries

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Most Latin American stocks weakened on
Tuesday, joining broader emerging market peers, with weak U.S.
retail sales being the latest data point exacerbating worries
about slowing global growth brought about by the coronavirus
pandemic.
Brazil’s Bovespa fell 2.1% to over four-month lows
with iron ore miner Vale’s 2% slide weighing the
most. The steelmaking ingredient’s prices on the Dalian exchange
also fell.
Smaller peer Usiminas tumbled 5%.
Reinsurer IRB Brasil dropped 4.5% to all-time
lows after it turned to losses in the second quarter.
MSCI’s index of Latam stocks hit 3-1/2 month
lows, while the broader EM index gave up 1.4%.
Global equity markets took a hit on concerns about tighter
business regulations in China and data showing a slowdown in the
world’s second biggest economy. Global slowdown fears were
bolstered by U.S. retail sales falling more than expected in
July.
Chile stocks were led lower by a near 4.6% slide
in lithium miner SQM.
As the weaker data raised the U.S. dollar’s safe-haven
appeal, Chile’s peso extended losses to a fourth straight
session, affected also by a fall in copper prices.
JPMorgan has turned “underweight” on Latam currencies, it
said in a note, given headwinds from China and a fading rise in
commodity prices.
Mexico’s peso fell 0.6%, while Colombia’s peso
slid nearly 1%, snapping a four-day winning streak as oil prices
fell on growth worries.
“In EM, our trade-based models find Asia and CEEMEA slightly
undervalued on an aggregate basis, while LatAm stands out as
significantly undervalued,” Deutsche Bank strategists wrote in a
client note.
Brazil’s real, meanwhile, moved away from six-week
lows hit earlier in the session, while Peru’s sol inched
further away from all-time lows.
U.S. Federal Reserve head Jerome Powell said it was unclear
whether the heightened outbreak of the coronavirus Delta variant
will have a noticeable impact on the American economy.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1828 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily %
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1253.64 -1.46
MSCI LatAm 2401.96 -2.77
Brazil Bovespa 116823.83 -1.98
Mexico IPC 51299.84 -0.17
Chile IPSA 4302.14 -0.63
Argentina MerVal 67618.03 -2.77
Colombia COLCAP 1278.48 0.76
Currencies Latest Daily %
change
Brazil real 5.2895 -0.17
Mexico peso 20.0150 -0.64
Chile peso 790.4 -0.51
Colombia peso 3873.7 -0.92
Peru sol 4.078 -0.15
Argentina peso (interbank) 97.2400 -0.13
Argentina peso (parallel) 179 1.68
(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;
editing by Jonathan Oatis)