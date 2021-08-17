Latam FX falls, stocks track global equities lower on growth worries

Most Latin American stocks weakened on

Tuesday, joining broader emerging market peers, with weak U.S.

retail sales being the latest data point exacerbating worries

about slowing global growth brought about by the coronavirus

pandemic.

Brazil’s Bovespa fell 2.1% to over four-month lows

with iron ore miner Vale’s 2% slide weighing the

most. The steelmaking ingredient’s prices on the Dalian exchange

also fell.

Smaller peer Usiminas tumbled 5%.

Reinsurer IRB Brasil dropped 4.5% to all-time

lows after it turned to losses in the second quarter.

MSCI’s index of Latam stocks hit 3-1/2 month

lows, while the broader EM index gave up 1.4%.

Global equity markets took a hit on concerns about tighter

business regulations in China and data showing a slowdown in the

world’s second biggest economy. Global slowdown fears were

bolstered by U.S. retail sales falling more than expected in

July.

Chile stocks were led lower by a near 4.6% slide

in lithium miner SQM.

As the weaker data raised the U.S. dollar’s safe-haven

appeal, Chile’s peso extended losses to a fourth straight

session, affected also by a fall in copper prices.

JPMorgan has turned “underweight” on Latam currencies, it

said in a note, given headwinds from China and a fading rise in

commodity prices.

Mexico’s peso fell 0.6%, while Colombia’s peso

slid nearly 1%, snapping a four-day winning streak as oil prices

fell on growth worries.

“In EM, our trade-based models find Asia and CEEMEA slightly

undervalued on an aggregate basis, while LatAm stands out as

significantly undervalued,” Deutsche Bank strategists wrote in a

client note.

Brazil’s real, meanwhile, moved away from six-week

lows hit earlier in the session, while Peru’s sol inched

further away from all-time lows.

U.S. Federal Reserve head Jerome Powell said it was unclear

whether the heightened outbreak of the coronavirus Delta variant

will have a noticeable impact on the American economy.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1828 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1253.64 -1.46

MSCI LatAm 2401.96 -2.77

Brazil Bovespa 116823.83 -1.98

Mexico IPC 51299.84 -0.17

Chile IPSA 4302.14 -0.63

Argentina MerVal 67618.03 -2.77

Colombia COLCAP 1278.48 0.76

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.2895 -0.17

Mexico peso 20.0150 -0.64

Chile peso 790.4 -0.51

Colombia peso 3873.7 -0.92

Peru sol 4.078 -0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) 97.2400 -0.13

Argentina peso (parallel) 179 1.68

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;

editing by Jonathan Oatis)

