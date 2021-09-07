Latam FX down as dollar firms, El Salvador bitcoin adoption hits snags

the government had to unplug a digital wallet to cope with

serve alongside the U.S. dollar, suffered teething problems when

El Salvador’s adoption of the cryptocurrency, which will

first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.

yields sent the dollar rallying, while El Salvador became the

Tuesday, with Chile’s peso leading loses as rising U.S. Treasury

He expects the move to be beneficial for the country and for

remittances, but polls show Salvadorans remain somewhat

skeptical considering its volatility.

Analysts fear the move may fuel money laundering and

financial instability. It has already muddied the outlook for

more than $1 billion in financing that El Salvador is seeking

from the International Monetary Fund.

This comes as a mandate over the weekend allowed for the

president to stand for re-election.

“Market participants are likely to read this as another move

consolidating power around the executive, and one which is

likely to generate even more delays with the ongoing IMF

negotiations,” strategists at Citi said in a note.

“We were skeptical on the recent rally in El Salvador