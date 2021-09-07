Latam FX down as dollar firms, El Salvador bitcoin adoption hits snags

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Author of the article:

Reuters

Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

Latin American currencies weakened on

Tuesday, with Chile’s peso leading loses as rising U.S. Treasury

yields sent the dollar rallying, while El Salvador became the

first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.

El Salvador’s adoption of the cryptocurrency, which will

serve alongside the U.S. dollar, suffered teething problems when

the government had to unplug a digital wallet to cope with

demand.

President Nayib Bukele said El Salvador holds 400 bitcoins.

He expects the move to be beneficial for the country and for

remittances, but polls show Salvadorans remain somewhat

skeptical considering its volatility.

Analysts fear the move may fuel money laundering and

financial instability. It has already muddied the outlook for

more than $1 billion in financing that El Salvador is seeking

from the International Monetary Fund.

This comes as a mandate over the weekend allowed for the

president to stand for re-election.

“Market participants are likely to read this as another move

consolidating power around the executive, and one which is

likely to generate even more delays with the ongoing IMF

negotiations,” strategists at Citi said in a note.

“We were skeptical on the recent rally in El Salvador

bonds… Uncertainty created by (re-election) news will weigh

negatively on bonds.”

As the dollar made up for recent losses, Chile’s peso

fell 1% to lead losses across the region as prices of its

biggest export, copper, retreated on concerns over Chinese

demand.

Still, data showed Chilean copper exports soared 40.5% in

value in August from a year ago, as prices of the metal hit

record highs this year.

Mexico’s peso broke a seven-session winning streak,

down 0.1% ahead of its 2022 budget proposal expected to be

presented on Wednesday.

Focus is also on upcoming high-level economic talks between

Mexican and U.S. ministers this week.

“In the absence of a comprehensive fiscal reform proposal,

expenditure cuts and use of assets will likely be needed again,”

said Citi strategists.

“As has been the case, we anticipate a commitment to

conservative fiscal targets and focus on (President Andres

Manuel Lopez Obrador’s) spending priorities.”

Brazil markets were closed for a holiday.

Stocks in the region fell, in line with

world stock markets, as growth worries spooked

markets.

But Argentine stocks raced to record highs as data

showed industrial output jumped 13% in July, indicating that a

post-COVID economic recovery was on track.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1325.18 0.06

MSCI LatAm 2467.18 -0.49

Mexico IPC 51894.67 -0.74

Chile IPSA 4418.05 -0.86

Argentina MerVal 78478.36 3.257

Colombia COLCAP 1322.97 -0.31

Currencies Latest Daily % change

Mexico peso 19.9200 -0.06

Chile peso 780.56 -1.07

Colombia peso 3796.53 0.03

Peru sol 4.0838 0.18

Argentina peso 97.9800 -0.02

(interbank)

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus

MacSwan and Dan Grebler)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR