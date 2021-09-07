Latam FX down as dollar firms, El Salvador bitcoin adoption hits snags

Article content
Latin American currencies weakened on
Tuesday, with Chile’s peso leading loses as rising U.S. Treasury
yields sent the dollar rallying, while El Salvador became the
first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.
El Salvador’s adoption of the cryptocurrency, which will
serve alongside the U.S. dollar, suffered teething problems when
the government had to unplug a digital wallet to cope with
demand.
President Nayib Bukele said El Salvador holds 400 bitcoins.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
He expects the move to be beneficial for the country and for
remittances, but polls show Salvadorans remain somewhat
skeptical considering its volatility.
Analysts fear the move may fuel money laundering and
financial instability. It has already muddied the outlook for
more than $1 billion in financing that El Salvador is seeking
from the International Monetary Fund.
This comes as a mandate over the weekend allowed for the
president to stand for re-election.
“Market participants are likely to read this as another move
consolidating power around the executive, and one which is
likely to generate even more delays with the ongoing IMF
negotiations,” strategists at Citi said in a note.
“We were skeptical on the recent rally in El Salvador
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
bonds… Uncertainty created by (re-election) news will weigh
negatively on bonds.”
As the dollar made up for recent losses, Chile’s peso
fell 1% to lead losses across the region as prices of its
biggest export, copper, retreated on concerns over Chinese
demand.
Still, data showed Chilean copper exports soared 40.5% in
value in August from a year ago, as prices of the metal hit
record highs this year.
Mexico’s peso broke a seven-session winning streak,
down 0.1% ahead of its 2022 budget proposal expected to be
presented on Wednesday.
Focus is also on upcoming high-level economic talks between
Mexican and U.S. ministers this week.
“In the absence of a comprehensive fiscal reform proposal,
expenditure cuts and use of assets will likely be needed again,”
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
said Citi strategists.
“As has been the case, we anticipate a commitment to
conservative fiscal targets and focus on (President Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador’s) spending priorities.”
Brazil markets were closed for a holiday.
Stocks in the region fell, in line with
world stock markets, as growth worries spooked
markets.
But Argentine stocks raced to record highs as data
showed industrial output jumped 13% in July, indicating that a
post-COVID economic recovery was on track.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Latest Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1325.18 0.06
MSCI LatAm 2467.18 -0.49
Mexico IPC 51894.67 -0.74
Chile IPSA 4418.05 -0.86
Argentina MerVal 78478.36 3.257
Colombia COLCAP 1322.97 -0.31
Currencies Latest Daily % change
Mexico peso 19.9200 -0.06
Chile peso 780.56 -1.07
Colombia peso 3796.53 0.03
Peru sol 4.0838 0.18
Argentina peso 97.9800 -0.02
(interbank)
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus
MacSwan and Dan Grebler)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.