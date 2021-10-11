Latam FX dip as dollar rallies; Brazil’s real slides to near 6-month low

Matilda Colman
Reuters

Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew

Oct 11, 2021

Most Latin American currencies weakened

on Monday, with Brazil’s real hitting near six-month lows as a

dollar rally added to risk aversion spurred by worries about a

global energy crunch.

Oil and coal shortages have hit several major economies in

recent weeks, with factory shutdowns in China being especially

concerning for Latin America, given the region’s heavy

dependence on the country.

Concerns over debt defaults in China’s property sector also

weighed, with Chinese local and dollar-denominated bonds

slumping on the prospect of missed payments by China Evergrande

and its peers.

The dollar rallied on rising bets that the U.S. Federal

Reserve will announce a tapering of its massive bond-buying next

month despite softer U.S. payrolls.

Crude exporter Mexico’s peso fell 0.5% even as oil

prices hit multi-year highs. Waning risk appetite has made the

peso less attractive as a destination for carry trade.

“The market continues to price in more (central bank) hikes

over the next 12 months than our economists think will be

delivered, leaving MXN vulnerable to a potential dovish front

end repricing,” strategists at JPMorgan said in a note.

High inflation prints last week, coupled with rising oil

prices and laggard energy supplies, have fed concerns that

inflation will stay elevated for longer and potentially weigh on

an economic recovery despite central bank efforts to mitigate

its impact.

Still, some analysts said concerns over an energy-led

inflation spike were overplayed and that prices would stabilize

eventually.

“Overall we expect only a modest impact on growth and

inflation from the current increase in energy prices,” Mark

Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth

Management, wrote in a note.

Brazil’s real fell 0.2%. A central bank market

survey showed a rise in interest rate projections for 2022, to

8.75% from 8.5%, amid rising inflation forecasts.

Brazil’s benchmark rate currently stands at 6.25%, and the

central bank has hinted at more hikes this year.

The real has fallen around 12% from its highs this year,

despite five interest rate hikes by the central bank to rein in

inflation. Political uncertainty ahead of general elections next

year has been one of the main sources of risk in Latam’s largest

economy.

While most Latin American stocks tracked gains in their

broader emerging market peers, Brazil’s Bovespa broke a

four-day winning steak, down 0.4%, as bank stocks fell.

Chilean and Argentine markets were closed for a holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1265.48 0.67

MSCI LatAm 2221.46 -0.11

Brazil Bovespa 112368.84 -0.41

Mexico IPC 51710.93 1.12

Colombia COLCAP 1411.12 0.72

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.5249 -0.20

Mexico peso 20.8165 -0.61

Colombia peso 3758.64 0.17

Peru sol 4.0655 0.63

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Nick Macfie and Dan

Grebler)

Comments

