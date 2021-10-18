Latam currencies rattled by weak Chinese GDP

Article content
Most Latin American currencies fell on
Monday as concerns over slowing Chinese economic growth and
rising inflation rattled sentiment, with Brazil’s real falling
the most as iron ore markets were dented by a coal shortage.
The real dropped 1%, with coal shortages in
China brewing concerns over demand for other steel-making
materials including iron ore – a major export for Brazil.
Data on Monday showed China’s economy grew at its slowest
pace in a year, hit by a power crunch and a faltering property
Article content
sector.
“The expected economic slowdown in China creates additional
risks for the Brazilian economy, whose dependence on China has
skyrocketed in recent years and continues to grow,” analysts at
TS Lombard wrote in a note.
Brazil’s Bovespa stock index, meanwhile, recouped
session losses of as much as 1.6% thanks to a 21% surge in
retailer Lojas Americanas after it said it was
considering a full merger with peer Americanas.
Americanas shares rallied 4.3%.
Most other Latin American stocks exchanges rose, with
Chile’s IPSA rising from 11-month lows. Mexico’s IPC
index fell from seven-week highs to trade down 0.4%, led
by media group Televisa.
Concerns over China’s economic health hit broader Latin
American (Latam) currencies as well, given the region’s high
Article content
dependence on the Asian nation as an export destination.
Expectations of rising inflation also weighed.
Latam currencies “will be challenged on both sides of the
dollar smile: a (Federal Reserve) that is kept hawkish due to
high inflation versus Chinese/Covid growth risks,” strategists
at JPMorgan said.
“Latam is the region with the most risk premia ahead,” they
said, pointing to upcoming elections in Brazil, Chile and
Colombia and fiscal woes in most Latam countries. JPM sees
Mexico’s peso prone to more weakness than regional peers and are
“underweight” on the currency.
On the day, Mexico’s peso dropped 0.2% despite rising
oil prices, as weak global sentiment made investors avoid the
currency for carry trade.
Article content
Chile’s peso rose 0.7% and was the sole gainer in
Latin America, benefiting from higher copper prices on signs of
extremely tight supply in the London Metal Exchange (LME)
system.
Colombian markets were closed for a holiday.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Stock indexes Latest Daily %
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1284.06 0.03
MSCI LatAm 2283.42 -0.57
Brazil Bovespa 114590.34 -0.05
Mexico IPC 52593.37 -0.39
Chile IPSA 4020.15 0.95
Argentina MerVal 83121.60 1.38
Currencies Latest Daily %
change
Brazil real 5.5050 -0.94
Mexico peso 20.3470 -0.09
Chile peso 817.5 0.72
Peru sol 3.9433 -0.56
Argentina peso 99.2700 -0.08
(interbank)
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick
Editing by Paul Simao and Cynthia Osterman)
