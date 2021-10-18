Latam currencies rattled by weak Chinese GDP

Most Latin American currencies fell on

Monday as concerns over slowing Chinese economic growth and

rising inflation rattled sentiment, with Brazil’s real falling

the most as iron ore markets were dented by a coal shortage.

The real dropped 1%, with coal shortages in

China brewing concerns over demand for other steel-making

materials including iron ore – a major export for Brazil.

Data on Monday showed China’s economy grew at its slowest

pace in a year, hit by a power crunch and a faltering property

sector.

“The expected economic slowdown in China creates additional

risks for the Brazilian economy, whose dependence on China has

skyrocketed in recent years and continues to grow,” analysts at

TS Lombard wrote in a note.

Brazil’s Bovespa stock index, meanwhile, recouped

session losses of as much as 1.6% thanks to a 21% surge in

retailer Lojas Americanas after it said it was

considering a full merger with peer Americanas.

Americanas shares rallied 4.3%.

Most other Latin American stocks exchanges rose, with

Chile’s IPSA rising from 11-month lows. Mexico’s IPC

index fell from seven-week highs to trade down 0.4%, led

by media group Televisa.

Concerns over China’s economic health hit broader Latin

American (Latam) currencies as well, given the region’s high

dependence on the Asian nation as an export destination.

Expectations of rising inflation also weighed.

Latam currencies “will be challenged on both sides of the

dollar smile: a (Federal Reserve) that is kept hawkish due to

high inflation versus Chinese/Covid growth risks,” strategists

at JPMorgan said.

“Latam is the region with the most risk premia ahead,” they

said, pointing to upcoming elections in Brazil, Chile and

Colombia and fiscal woes in most Latam countries. JPM sees

Mexico’s peso prone to more weakness than regional peers and are

“underweight” on the currency.

On the day, Mexico’s peso dropped 0.2% despite rising

oil prices, as weak global sentiment made investors avoid the

currency for carry trade.

Chile’s peso rose 0.7% and was the sole gainer in

Latin America, benefiting from higher copper prices on signs of

extremely tight supply in the London Metal Exchange (LME)

system.

Colombian markets were closed for a holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1284.06 0.03

MSCI LatAm 2283.42 -0.57

Brazil Bovespa 114590.34 -0.05

Mexico IPC 52593.37 -0.39

Chile IPSA 4020.15 0.95

Argentina MerVal 83121.60 1.38

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.5050 -0.94

Mexico peso 20.3470 -0.09

Chile peso 817.5 0.72

Peru sol 3.9433 -0.56

Argentina peso 99.2700 -0.08

(interbank)

