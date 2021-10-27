Last-Minute Halloween Costumes That Will Arrive In Time – Hollywood Life

Halloween is just days away & if you decided at the last minute that you want to dress up, we have got you covered on the perfect last-minute costumes.

Halloween seriously crept up on us and if you feel stressed out that you don’t have a costume just days before the holiday – do not stress. We have rounded up easy to DIY costumes that will arrive in time for Halloween and will not break the bank.

If you need some more inspiration for your DIY costume this year, try Kim Kardashian’s 2021 Met Gala look or Selena Gomez’s character from the hit Hulu show, Only Murders In The Building.

All of the costumes below are classic and easy to DIY with clothes you already have in your closet. Even better, they will all arrive in time – so do not stress and happy shopping!

1. A black cat

There is no easier costume to put together than a black cat. All you need to do is wear all black – whether it’s a dress, a jumpsuit, or a pair of jeans and a top – you’re set. However, don’t forget this furry cat ear headband. Using some eyeliner to draw a nose and whiskers – you’re good to go. $8, amazon.com

2. A devil

Just like a black cat, dressing up as a devil is super simple. All you need to do is wear head-to-red and throw on some devil horns. This headband comes in a pack of four, so if you and your friends don’t have costumes yet, this is the perfect option and you get four looks for the price of one. $7, amazon.com

3. A princess

What’s better than a pretty princess? Simply throw on a long flowy dress from your closet or head to your nearest thrift store to get a real gown, add this crystal tiara, and you are ready to go. $15, amazon.com

4. A cowgirl

This costume is super easy to create. Rock a pair of jeans and take a button-down shirt or a flannel, tie it in a knot to make it cropped, add some boots that you already own, throw on this cowgirl hat and you’re set. Even better, this cowgirl hat lights up so if you’re out and about in the dark, no one can miss you. $25, amazon.com