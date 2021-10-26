LaSalle County Coroner Reveals Jelani Day Died By Drowning (Update)

Roommates, we are still praying for the family of Jelani Day as they search for answers regarding his tragic passing. Details surrounding Jelani’s case have been murky, but the coroner has finally revealed the cause of his death.

According to CNN, LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch declared Jelani’s passed away from drowning. He added, however, that there are no new details regarding how Jelani’s body ended up in the Illinois River.

As we previously reported, Jelani Day was last seen at the Illinois State University campus on August 24th. His body was found floating in the Illinois River on September 4th, raising various questions about the days leading up to his passing.

Unfortunately, Coroner Ploch noted the forensic exam of Jelani’s body was inconclusive because of the decomposition of his body.

“There was no evidence of any (pre-death) injury, such as manual strangulation, as assault or altercation, sharp, blunt of gunshot injury, infection, tumor, natural disease, congenital abnormality, or significant drug intoxication,” Ploch found.

Jelani’s family notes two autopsy’s have been performed on his body with “contradictions” in the results. Jelani’s mom Carmen Bolden Day said she disagreed with the coroner’s report and believes someone else is responsible for his death.

“That is a narrative that my son did something to himself. He did not” she said at a meeting for the Illinois State Black Student Union. “Somebody did this to him, and they are going to be held responsible for doing what they did to my son.”

We’ll keep you updated on the findings of this case and more, Roomies.

