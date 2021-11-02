Las Vegas Raiders Wide Reciever Henry Ruggs III To Be Charged With DUI Following Deadly Collision

Roomies, according to ESPN Las Vegas Raiders, baller Henry Ruggs III faces a felony DUI charge following a collision that left another person dead early Tuesday morning.

At 3:40 a.m. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a crash between a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. Unfortunately, the Rav4 was met with flames, and the victim was found inside deceased.

Reports state that 22-year-old Henry remained at the scene and showed signs of impairment, according to police. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, along with his female passenger, whose condition is unknown. Police have conducted a preliminary investigation that indicated the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota. However, the investigation is ongoing.

The Raiders acknowledged the incident on Twitter and released a statement saying they’re devasted by the loss of life and are gathering information. The statement read, “The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Henry’s attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld also spoke out about the deadly incident on his behalf. The attorneys said they are also investigating the crash and asking everyone to reserve judgment about their client until all the facts are gathered.

If convicted, Henry faces two to 20 years in prison, and probation is not an option in Nevada for a conviction on a charge of DUI causing death. As of now, no charges have been filed yet.

Our thoughts are with the victim involved in this incident.

