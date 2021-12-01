Larsa Pippen ‘Isn’t Afraid’ To Discuss Kardashian Drama On ‘RHOM’ – Hollywood Life

Larsa Pippen is returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ for its fourth season on Peacock, and she’s not afraid to talk about her fallout with the Kardashian family on the show.

Cease and desist? Not for Larsa Pippen! The former Kardashian BFF — who’s returning to The Real Housewives of Miami for its long-awaited fourth season — is unafraid to discuss the drama that went down with the high profile family. “Larsa will openly be discussing the Kardashians on Real Housewives of Miami,” a source close to production EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “She wasn’t afraid to be open and honest about what happened. She isn’t afraid of them either.”

The insider went on to reveal that people have made the 46-year-old aware the family “may fire off a cease and desist,” but she ultimately “doesn’t care what they think of her” or what she’s willing to spill. “She wanted to share her side of the story and she felt she was honest about it. She’s excited to be back on the show,” the source added.

Larsa famously used to be close with the Kardashian family until there was a major fallout between them a couple of years ago — the details of which has never really been discussed. For the upcoming season of RHOM, however, apparently Larsa — who starred in the original iteration of the series — is ready to dive into the details and reveal what really happened between she and the Kardashian clan.

Fans got a taste of the Kardashians being name-dropped in the trailer released on Tuesday. In the trailer, Larsa is verbally attacked by one of her cast members in an argument where her former bestie, Kim Kardashian, is mentioned. “You left this group of women. You come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian’s, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian — which you’re never going to be,” one of the Housewives says.

RHOM has been off the air since 2013, but Peacock decided to revive the series with a new season premiering on Dec. 16. The cast features returning wives Larsa, Alexia Echevarria and Lisa Hochstein, with newcomers Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin and Julia Lemigova. Former Housewives Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton and newbie Kiki Barth will also be featured.