Larry David Grabs Lunch With Timothee Chalamet And Daughter Romy – Hollywood Life

The comedy legend looked like he was having a fun day out, while grabbing a bite with the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ star.

Larry David, 74, was joined by his daughter Romy, 25, and actor Timothée Chalamet, 25, for what looked like a hilarious lunch in New York City on Monday September 13. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star had drinks with his little girl, the actor, and a man who seemed to be Romy’s boyfriend Josiah Adams, according to DailyMail. CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS FROM THE LUNCH HERE.

The lunch looked very casual, as the comedy icon sported a gray crewneck sweater and black pants. Timothée rocked a denim vest over a white t-shirt and black shorts with flames on them. The Beautiful Boy actor tied his look together with a tan baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses. Larry’s daughter wore a white shirt and a light blue pair of jeans. The third man wore a yellow cap, brown pants and white t-shirt with flowers on the back. The Seinfeld co-creator looked like he had the table in stitches, as his face was very expressive in the photos, and Timothée looked like he was laughing out loud.

Romy is Larry’s younger daughter from his first marriage to activist and producer Laurie Lennard. The pair’s older daughter is writer Cazzie David, 27. Larry and Laurie split up in 2007, and the comedian married producer Ashley Underwood in October 2020.

Larry and Timothée have both had very busy weeks in New York. Timothée was one of the co-chairs and hosts for this year’s Met Gala on Monday night. He co-chaired alongside Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka. The star arrived for the event in a white outfit that consisted of sweatpants, a jacket with a black trim, and a pair of Converse sneakers. The Met Gala’s theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and the actor decided to create an outfit inspired by “a little bit of everything.” Larry also had his own run-in with the fashion world, although it didn’t seem to jive with the comedic great’s sense of hearing. The Whatever Works star was videotaped plugging his ears at a New York Fashion Week show on Sunday night.