Largest YouTubers Management Company – Yoola Teams up with eHold to launch WeWay By CoinQuora

Largest YouTubers Management Company – Yoola Teams up with eHold to launch WeWay



Yoola and eHold are working to broaden the Influencer marketing sector.

Together, they have launched WeWay.

WeWay offers a platform where influencers and fans can interact.

Yoola — YouTube’s largest Influencer partner, has struck a partnership with eHold. Together they are launching the first-ever platform for fans and creators to interact within an NFT marketplace. This platform is known as WeWay and has a token of the same name.

At the moment, Yoola has over 5,000 channels under its belt. Together, these channels generate a whopping total of more than 15 billion in terms of monthly views. All in all, it has attracted over 2 billion subscribers on the whole.

Meanwhile, WeWay is the latest of its kind to make its debut. To the entertainment ecosystem, it brings new mechanisms for creators to interact with their subscribers. Moreover, the platform …

