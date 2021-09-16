Largest US Movie Theatre AMC Accepts ETH, LTC, and BCH as Payments By CoinQuora

Home Business Largest US Movie Theatre AMC Accepts ETH, LTC, and BCH as Payments...

Largest US Movie Theatre AMC Accepts ETH, LTC, and BCH as Payments

Matilda Colman
AMC Theatres — America’s largest movie operator, announces that it will add Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Cash (BCH) as payments.

After announcing that it will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021, AMC Theatres stated today that it will accept ETH, LTC, and BCH.

Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Theatres also confirms the news on his Twitter (NYSE:) account today. Aron said,

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know AMC Theatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we similarly will accept , Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

In short, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) will not only accept Bitco…

