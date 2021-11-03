Laotian gov’t budget expected to gain $194M from crypto miners by 2022 By Cointelegraph

The Laotian government’s pilot project to explore cryptocurrency mining and trading is expected to bring in roughly $194 million to the country’s total domestic revenue projected for 2022.
According to a Tuesday report from Malaysian news outlet The Star, the Laotian government’s recent bid to capitalize on China’s crypto mining crackdown may be netting the country 2 trillion Lao kip — roughly $194 million at the time of publication — in revenue from six firms. The companies in the public-private mining pilot program officials approved in September include Wap Data Technology Laos, Phongsubthavy Road and Bridge Construction, Sisaket Construction Company Limited, Boupha Road-Bridge Design Survey, Joint Development Bank, and Phousy Group.
