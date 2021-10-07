Laos partners with Soramitsu on CBDC research as regulated crypto mining begins By Cointelegraph

Laos has become the latest nation to begin exploring a central bank digital currency (CBDC), announcing upcoming research on the subject in a partnership with Japanese distributed ledger technology (DLT) firm Soramitsu.
According to a Sunday report from Asia, the project is expected to begin this month and follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Laos’ central bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency to study the development of CBDC.
