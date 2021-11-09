Lance Bass Found Out That He’s Britney Spears’ Cousin

“Look, I wanted to be related to the Queen. Well now I’m related to the queen of pop!”

*NSYNC’s Lance Bass has known Britney Spears for a long, loooong time.


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Anyway, on a new episode of Ancestry.com’s 2 Lies & A Leaf series, where Lance competed against his husband Michael Turchin, Lance found out that, in fact, he and the Queen of Pop are distant cousins!


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Britney Spears

In one round of the game, Michael asked Lance to guess which star he was related to: Faith Hill, Brit, or Elvis Presley.


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

“I really hope it’s Britney, but there’s no way,” Lance said before guessing Elvis.


Rob Kim / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Nope!! Apparently Britney is Lance’s sixth cousin once removed!


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

“Are you kidding me? … This is amazing. Oh my gosh!” Lance reacted. “Look, I wanted to be related to the Queen. Well now I’m related to the queen of pop!”


Craig Sjodin / ABC via Getty Images

“That is so crazy though, ’cause, I mean, I feel like she’s my little sister and this whole time she’s been my little cousin,” he added. “And it makes sense because we were born an hour from each other. This is so cool. For some reason I always felt like we looked like family, even when we were kids. I mean, this means so much to me. She is like family to me, so the fact that we are blood-related is amazing.”

In recent years, Lance has been a fierce advocate for Britney’s freedom from her long-running conservatorship. Last summer, on Heather Dubrow’s World podcast, he described how he and Brit have “been kept away from each other.”


Craig Sjodin / ABC via Getty Images

“I definitely believe in the #FreeBritney movement,” Lance said. “I believe that she needs to be away from the dad, she needs to pick her own people to run this conservatorship if she even needs one, especially choosing her own lawyer.”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I haven’t spoken to her in years. We’ve been kept away from each other for quite a while. But I don’t know exactly what she needs. But I do know that she — to me and what I see — is sane enough to pick her own people.”

